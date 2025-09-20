"Love you are repping the Fever girlies": Sophie Cunningham melts over Colts HC Shane Steichen's shoutout for Stephanie White

Though unable to play because of a season-ending injury, Sophie Cunningham has been at the forefront of cheering the Indiana Fever on in their playoff run this year. Recently, she sent her appreciation to another sports personality who voiced out their support for the Fever.On Friday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen went out of his way to praise the Fever for pulling off a tight victory in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Dream.&quot;Shoutout to the Fever and coach [Stephanie] White for getting it done last night and moving on,&quot; Steichen said at a media availability. &quot;Obviously, they've been through some adversity with some injuries, and it's the next person up for them.&quot;Delighted with Steichen's acknowledgment of the Fever, Cunningham posted an appreciative message for the Colts head coach.&quot;wait this is so cool! love you are reppin’ the Fever Girlies coach,&quot; Cunningham tweeted.Sophie Cunningham @sophallerLINKwait this is so cool! love you are reppin’ the Fever Girlies coach 🤠🤩💅Cunningham, Steichen, and the rest of the Fever fanbase had plenty of reason to celebrate on Thursday, when Indiana pulled off a comeback win on the Dream's home court.Kelsey Mitchell came up big with 24 points, going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. The most important basket of the game, however, came when Odyssey Sims found Aliyah Boston all alone under the basket with 7.4 seconds to go. Boston made the uncontested layup to give Indiana the lead for the first time since the first half.The Fever will now square off against the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. Game 1 is scheduled on Sunday.Viral pic shows Sophie Cunningham standing together with Caitlin Clark as they stare down the DreamEven without suiting up for the Fever, Cunningham managed to go viral with a simple picture that also featured her team's franchise player.In the viral pic, Cunningham is standing with Caitlin Clark and Chloe Bibby as they stare down some individuals from the Atlanta side.All three of the players shown in this picture have been sidelined for an extended period. Still, the trio of Cunningham, Clark, and Bibby have been fixtures on the Fever bench, cheering on their teammates and reacting to officials' calls.