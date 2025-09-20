  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Love you are repping the Fever girlies": Sophie Cunningham melts over Colts HC Shane Steichen's shoutout for Stephanie White

"Love you are repping the Fever girlies": Sophie Cunningham melts over Colts HC Shane Steichen's shoutout for Stephanie White

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:41 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty

Though unable to play because of a season-ending injury, Sophie Cunningham has been at the forefront of cheering the Indiana Fever on in their playoff run this year. Recently, she sent her appreciation to another sports personality who voiced out their support for the Fever.

Ad

On Friday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen went out of his way to praise the Fever for pulling off a tight victory in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Dream.

"Shoutout to the Fever and coach [Stephanie] White for getting it done last night and moving on," Steichen said at a media availability. "Obviously, they've been through some adversity with some injuries, and it's the next person up for them."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Delighted with Steichen's acknowledgment of the Fever, Cunningham posted an appreciative message for the Colts head coach.

"wait this is so cool! love you are reppin’ the Fever Girlies coach," Cunningham tweeted.
Ad

Cunningham, Steichen, and the rest of the Fever fanbase had plenty of reason to celebrate on Thursday, when Indiana pulled off a comeback win on the Dream's home court.

Kelsey Mitchell came up big with 24 points, going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. The most important basket of the game, however, came when Odyssey Sims found Aliyah Boston all alone under the basket with 7.4 seconds to go. Boston made the uncontested layup to give Indiana the lead for the first time since the first half.

Ad

The Fever will now square off against the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. Game 1 is scheduled on Sunday.

Viral pic shows Sophie Cunningham standing together with Caitlin Clark as they stare down the Dream

Even without suiting up for the Fever, Cunningham managed to go viral with a simple picture that also featured her team's franchise player.

Ad

In the viral pic, Cunningham is standing with Caitlin Clark and Chloe Bibby as they stare down some individuals from the Atlanta side.

All three of the players shown in this picture have been sidelined for an extended period. Still, the trio of Cunningham, Clark, and Bibby have been fixtures on the Fever bench, cheering on their teammates and reacting to officials' calls.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications