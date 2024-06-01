"Love you soo much godmomma" - Cameron Brink wishes Sonya Curry on her birthday following their spa day

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink gave fans a little taste of wholesome content. Brink, who spent the day being pampered by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's mom and her godmother Sonya Curry, shared a story on her Instagram page wishing her a happy birthday.

The photo captured the duo after the day spa session with Steph's sister Sydel, which was earlier shared by Brink, both sportingly taking the rays and looking relaxed. Brink's caption read:

"Love you soo much godmomma! Happy birthday!!" followed by a string of hearts.

The relationship between Brink and the Curry family dates back to the college days of parents, as Dell is the father of Steph and Greg Brink (father of Cameron Brink), who also played basketball at Virginia Tech, and his then-roommate, Michelle Bain-Brink, now wife.

This close friendship led to the Currys becoming Cameron's godparents and Greg and Michelle becoming the godparents of Steph, his brother Seth, and his sister Sydel. So, Steph considers Cameron his godsister and has likely played a role as a mentor and friend throughout her life.

Cameron Brink makes waves as Skims model

Cameron Brink is stealing the headlines for something other than the basketball court—fashion. The 6-foot-4 center has been the front face of the latest SKIMS campaign, Kim Kardashian's highly popular shapewear brand, and teamed up with other stars like Kelsey Plum and Dijonai Carrington.

Brink is not the first WNBA player to dabble in the world of fashion. Stars like Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike have appeared on the covers of magazines and have joined forces with major corporations.

With her expected success in the WNBA over the years, she will headline and model for many brands during her tenure.

With SKIMS becoming the official underwear partner of the WNBA, it's been all the rage of late, and Brink's modeling gig puts the league and its star ladies in the spotlight.