"Love yall": Aliyah Boston adores DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith's sweet couple moment

DiJonai Carrington and her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, watched Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers and other WNBA All-Stars play on Saturday. Carrington and Smith were at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to cheer for former and current teammates who earned a spot in the event.On Monday, Carrington and Smith shared photos of their weekend in Indiana. Aliyah Boston, who played with NaLyssa Smith in Indiana for two seasons, reacted to the post."Love yall😍😍😍" Boston commented. The Boston-Smith partnership in Indiana ended in January 2025 when the Fever sent her to the Dallas Wings in a multi-team trade. Smith called it a "blessing in disguise" as she teamed up with her girlfriend, Carrington. Smith and Carrington's arrival in Dallas coincided with the drafting of former UConn superstar Paige Bueckers.Bueckers, likewise, responded to the photos shared by NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington on Instagram."So no pics with your kid?… bet" she wrote. Carrington and Smith often call the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft their kid. Smith no longer plays alongside DiJonai Carrington and Bueckers in Dallas. The Wings traded her to the Las Vegas Aces late last month for a 2027 first-round pick. Still, the three have remained close, a status repeatedly affirmed by their interactions on social media and during the All-Star weekend in Indiana.Aliyah Boston is unbeaten against NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington this seasonNaLyssa Smith, DiJonai Carrington and the Dallas Wings hosted Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever on June 27. In Smith's first return to Indiana following the blockbuster offseason trade, Boston and Co. won 94-86.Boston dominated Smith and the Wings' frontcourt and finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Smith contributed seven points and 10 rebounds. Carrington sat out the game due to an injury.The next Boston-Smith clash happened in Indiana on July 3. Smith, now playing for the Las Vegas Aces, struggled in her debut for her new team. She finished the game with four points and seven rebounds. Boston led the 81-54 beatdown with 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists.A week later, Aliyah Boston and the Fever hosted the Dallas Wings. Carrington could not play due to a rib injury. Paige Bueckers starred for the visiting team, ending the night with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. Boston put up 17 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Fever, who won 102-83.