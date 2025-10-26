  • home icon
  "Love You So Much" - Fever Star Makayla Timpson Sparks Buzz With Heartfelt Response To Loved-Up Tribute From Ex-FSU Teammate

"Love You So Much" - Fever Star Makayla Timpson Sparks Buzz With Heartfelt Response To Loved-Up Tribute From Ex-FSU Teammate

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 26, 2025 04:58 GMT
Fever Star Makayla Timpson Sparks Buzz With Heartfelt Response To Loved-Up Tribute From Ex-FSU Teammate. (Photo: GETTY)
Fever Star Makayla Timpson Sparks Buzz With Heartfelt Response To Loved-Up Tribute From Ex-FSU Teammate. (Photo: GETTY)

Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson sparked buzz online after responding to former Florida State teammate Mariana Valenzuela. The Mexican national team star dropped a heartfelt message to Timpson on Saturday. Valenzuela left FSU in the offseason and transferred to Seton Hall for her senior year.

In an Instagram post, Valenzuela thanked Timpson for supporting her throughout their time with the Seminoles. She appreciated her help and loved the journey she has been on from Florida State to Indiana playing in the WNBA.

"@kay.timpson appreciation post so proud of you! Being able to watch you play in the wnba meant everything, we used to talk about it back in our dorm during freshman year. My roommate and bestie for four years, and now for life! I don't know what I would’ve done at FSU or in the U.S. without you. Never thought a girl from a small town like Edison and a Mexican girl would connect the way we did," Valenzuela wrote.
Makayla Timpson responded to Mariana Valenzuela's post, commenting a bunch of heart emojis and expressing her love for her best friend and former teammate.

"Love you so much😭❤️," Timpson wrote.
Makayla Timpson replies to Mariana Valenzuela's post. (Photo: @marianavm6 on IG)
Makayla Timpson replies to Mariana Valenzuela's post. (Photo: @marianavm6 on IG)

Valenzuela entered the transfer portal in the offseason, choosing to finish her collegiate career with Seton Hall. She has been a backup in her first three years at FSU, but she never averaged less than 10.0 minutes per game. She helped the Seminoles reach the NCAA tournament in all of her three years there.

Makayla Timpson heads overseas during WNBA offseason

Makayla Timpson heads overseas during WNBA offseason. (Photo: GETTY)
Makayla Timpson heads overseas during WNBA offseason. (Photo: GETTY)

After an impressive rookie season with the Indiana Fever, Makayla Timpson took her talents overseas this offseason. Timpson signed with USK Praha in the Czech League. It's her first year playing abroad, but it seems like she's already dominating.

In her first three games for USK Praha, Timpson is averaging 18.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game in the Czech League. Her team has won all three games, but it's a different story in the EuroLeague.

Timpson is only putting up 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in her first three games for the tougher competition. USK Praha has a 2-1 record, but they are relying on their veteran players for the inter-league tournament.

It's going to be an interesting offseason for Timpson, who is one of the three players under contract with the Fever for next season, along with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

