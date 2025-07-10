"Loved here by all the fans" - Alyssa Thomas glows with pride as Mercury fans embrace fiancée DeWanna Bonner after Fever exit

Alyssa Thomas was happy to see Phoenix Mercury fans welcome her fianceé, DeWanna Bonner, back in The Valley after her exit from the Indiana Fever. Bonner made her re-debut for the Mercury on Wednesday, helping beat the Minnesota Lynx in a statement win.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Thomas commented on the warm reception Bonner received from Mercury fans inside the Footprint Center. It was great to see the veteran get her groove back following a tumultuous start to the season with the Fever.

"She's loved here by all the fans," Thomas said. "I'm happy for her to get such a warm welcome. As for us, it's all about staying the course. The goal is to win a championship. It's gonna be a game-by-game kind of thing."

Alyssa Thomas put her name on the MVP conversation with a fantastic performance on Wednesday night. Thomas had 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Phoenix Mercury defeated the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, 79-71.

The Mercury played without Satou Sabally, who was out due to an injury. Monique Akoa Makani contributed 13 points and four assists, while Sami Whitcomb added 10 points. DeWanna Bonner scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

Bonner began her career in Phoenix in 2009, playing for the Mercury for 10 seasons and helping the franchise win two WNBA championships. She was traded to the Connecticut Sun in 2020 and stayed there until 2024. She became a free agent this offseason, opting to join the Indiana Fever.

However, Bonner only started three games for the Fever before getting relegated to the bench. She went away from the team and requested a trade. She was waived on June 25, signing with the Mercury on Tuesday.

Alyssa Thomas scores career high, outplays Napheesa Collier

Alyssa Thomas scores career high, outplays Napheesa Collier. (Photo: IMAGN)

Not really known as a scorer, Alyssa Thomas had no other choice on Wednesday against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx. Satou Sabally was out injured, so Thomas had to score the ball more for the Phoenix Mercury.

Thomas scored a career high 29 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter, capping off a 19-4 run to finish the game and earn a well-deserved 79-71 win. Collier, who has been the best player in the WNBA this season, put up 18 points and seven rebounds.

It was Minnesota's third loss of the season, while the Mercury improved to 14-6 and are second in the WNBA standings.

