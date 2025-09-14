  • home icon
  • "Loveeee you both" - Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, DiJonai Carrington and others give heartfelt shoutout to Lexie Hull on her special day

"Loveeee you both" - Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, DiJonai Carrington and others give heartfelt shoutout to Lexie Hull on her special day

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 14, 2025 04:05 GMT
Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, DiJonai Carrington and others give heartfelt shoutout to Lexie Hull on her special day. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, DiJonai Carrington and others give heartfelt shoutout to Lexie Hull on her special day. (Photo: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull celebrated her 26th birthday on Saturday, ahead of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Hull received plenty of greetings and shoutouts on Instagram from fellow players like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and DiJonai Carrington.

In an Instagram post, Hull shared an image of herself with her twin sister, Lacie, to celebrate their 26th birthday. The twins were born Sept. 13, 1999, in Liberty Lake, Washington. They were high school stars at Central Valley in Spokane Valley before committing to Stanford.

Lexie and Lacie helped the Cardinal win their third NCAA championship in 2021. While Lacie didn't pursue pro basketball, Lexie was drafted sixth by the Indiana Fever in 2023.

"26!!!," Lexie wrote.
Several WNBA players greeted and commented on Lexie Hull's post, including Caitlin Clark, who trolled her Indiana Fever teammate by only greeting Lacie. Cameron Brink also expressed her love for the twins, whom she played with at Stanford for two seasons.

Here are some of the comments.

"Happy Birthday Lacie," Clark wrote.
"Loveeee you both," Brink commented.
"Happy birthdayyyy favsssss ❤️ 😍😍😍," DiJonai Carrington remarked.
"Happy Birthday!!!," Haley Jones wrote.
"Happy birthdayyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️, " Kahleah Copper commented.
WNBA players greet Lexie and Lacie Hull a happy birthday. (Photo: @lexiehull on Instagram)
WNBA players greet Lexie and Lacie Hull a happy birthday. (Photo: @lexiehull on Instagram)

DiJonai Carrington and Haley Jones also played with Lexie and Lacie Hull at Stanford, while Kahleah Copper was a teammate of Lexie's at Unrivaled. They won the first-ever Unrivaled championship for Rose BC.

Lexie Hull excited for first-round playoff matchup against Atlanta Dream

Lexie Hull excited for first-round playoff matchup against Atlanta Dream. (Photo: IMAGN)
Lexie Hull excited for first-round playoff matchup against Atlanta Dream. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever earned the sixth seed for the 2025 WNBA playoffs and will face the Atlanta Dream in the first round. The Fever begin the postseason on the road, and Lexie Hull is looking forward to Game 1 and believes they have a chance to get the win.

"If we can put together 40 minutes, we feel like we can beat anybody in the league," Hull told reporters after Saturday's practice. "So we're excited about the opportunity, we're excited that the playoffs is finally here, and now, it's not about what our record was. It wasn't about teams we beat or who we didn't beat during the regular season. It's about Atlanta, it's about this game on Sunday, so that's all we're focused on. And we're really excited about the opportunity."

The Fever and Dream split the season series 2-2, so the only advantage for the Dream is their homecourt. Game 2 is on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is the first playoff game in Indiana since 2016.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
