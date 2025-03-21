"Low for the finals runner ups" - WNBA fans react to Minnesota Lynx getting 21 fewer games than Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on national TV

The Minnesota Lynx were one of the best teams in the WNBA last season as Napheesa Collier & Co. made it all the way to the WNBA Finals before losing to Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty in five games. However, it looks like the WNBA's runner-up won't be on national television nearly as much as one of the league's rising teams.

Ad

The Lynx have 20 nationally televised games next season, but they rank eighth compared to the rest of the WNBA. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will have 41 of their 44 games on national television, according to SB Nation.

Ad

Trending

Lynx fans were unhappy that their team isn't receiving as many nationally televised games as teams they outperformed last season. Their shock and disappointment were made clear by fans.

"I’m surprised Minnesota didn’t get more national tv games. 20 seems low for the finals runner ups who clearly didn’t get there by a fluke. Great coach, runner-up mvp and dpoy winner, a great pair of guards. Just feel like they should’ve been top 4 or 5," one fan argued.

Ad

I'm surprised too," said another fan. "I think after last years playoffs and the final series, Phee and Minnesota probably have way more more fans now than the TV numbers from last year indicate. The WNBA and TV-powers-that-be should definitely try to capitalize on that and keep the Lynx interest high."

"Their NBA arena is half empty most nights unless playing against Indiana…" commented another.

Ad

Other fans argued why the Lynx aren't getting as many televised games, citing their lack of appealing stars outside of Collier.

"I get it. But the Lynx lack star power wider than the W, their play is solid but doesn’t make as many exciting moments or replays, and the front office + Cheryl don’t paint a compelling story," one fan said. "I get why the general public doesn’t connect as strongly."

Ad

"The folks planning this have access to the ratings from last season," one fan explained. "The Lynx are a small market team and even though they have one of the best players in the league, she doesn’t seem to have the draw of A’ja, Stewie, or Clark."

"Welcome to the life of a Lynx fan lmao," said one Lynx fan, unsurprised. "I'm excited for this season knowing they are all coming in with a chip on their shoulder for the way last year ended and disrespect they constantly got."

Ad

Lynx project as one of the top teams again this season

Despite not getting as many nationally televised games this season as other teams, the Lynx boasts one of the best rosters in the WNBA. Napheesa Collier, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and MVP runner-up leads the way, but Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams round out one of the best trios in the league.

Ad

The Lynx were busy in the offseason, bringing in new additions to bolster the roster. In addition to signing Christyn Williams and Camryn Taylor to training camp contracts, Minnesota brought in some size, signing Natisha Hiedeman and French center Marieme Badiane, who impressed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Lynx are expected to be just as good, if not better than last year and if the team rises to the top of the league, they will receive the national attention their fans think they deserve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback