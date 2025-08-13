  • home icon
  "Lowkey crazier than this stuff Taylor Swift did" - WNBA fans thrilled as Azzi Fudd's 2nd podcast episode features Studbudz

"Lowkey crazier than this stuff Taylor Swift did" - WNBA fans thrilled as Azzi Fudd's 2nd podcast episode features Studbudz

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 13, 2025 11:30 GMT
Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd's 2nd podcast episode to feature 'Studbudz' Courtney Williams & Natisha Hiedeman - Image source - Getty

The worlds of sports and podcasting are crossing over more than ever, and UConn star Azzi Fudd is the latest to join the trend with her “Fudd Around and Find Out” show. For its second episode, she’s bringing in one of the WNBA’s most popular streaming duos: the StudBudz pairing of Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.

On Instagram, Fudd teased the upcoming episode with a shot of the two guests from behind, clearly showing the signature pink hair of the Minnesota Lynx pair, sending fans into a frenzy.

One fan likened Fudd’s tease to the hype surrounding Jason and Travis Kelce having Taylor Swift as a guest on their “New Heights” podcast.

READ: "Throwin up in a good way": Elizabeth Kitley, Caitlin Clark react to Taylor Swift being guest on Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast

“Studbudz on azzi’s pod is lowkey crazier than this stuff Taylor swift did this week tbh 😂😂😂,” the fan said.
“Studbudz about to be just smiling and nodding on azzi's podcast,, everything else is getting cut out,” another said.
“If the StudBudz actually make an appearance on Azzi’s pod they’re going to have to edit half the footage out 😭😭 they have zero filter 😭,” another fan commented.

Here are other reactions.

StudBudz-led Minnesota Lynx clinch playoff spot

While Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman have been getting attention for their off-court content, their on-court performances, especially with Napheesa Collier sidelined, have been key in helping the Minnesota Lynx lock up the first playoff berth with a month still left in the season.

The Lynx, sitting at 27-5, clinched their spot Tuesday night without playing, thanks to the Indiana Fever’s 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings.

With the regular season running through Sept. 11, Minnesota is in position to secure the No. 1 seed. The next-best teams, the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream, are both 20-11, 6.5 games behind in the standings.

Williams is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds, while Hiedeman is posting 7.8 points and 2.8 assists per game. Those marks are their highest since joining the Lynx in 2024.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
