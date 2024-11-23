Lynx guard Courtney Williams ditches blonde look & embraces original hair color in latest IG post

Courtney Williams, the Minnesota Lynx guard, known for her signature blonde hair for most of her WNBA career, revealed on Saturday that she has reverted to her natural hair color.

Williams posted a selfie on her Instagram story showing off her new look. She wrote in the caption that she had grown tired of her blonde hair and shared her thoughts about her original hair color.

"Never really seen myself with black hair lol but that blonde done wore me out 😂," she wrote in the caption.

Courtney Williams' IG story [Credit: IG/@courtneywilliams10]

The 30-year-old guard had a strong ninth season in the league, averaging 11.1 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game and helping the Lynx reach the WNBA Finals. Before joining the Lynx, Courtney Williams had played for four other teams.

WNBA world reacts to Courtney Williams' engagement post

Courtney Williams proposed to her longtime girlfriend Shya earlier this month. Williams posted a series of pictures from the surprise proposal to her girlfriend. The surprise proposal included a romantic setup featuring a "Will You Marry Me" sign. Shya was blindfolded and led to the spot before the big reveal.

The Lynx star posted a series of pictures from the big day and wrote a funny yet wholesome caption to the post.

"Wowwwww 🥹 it’s a forever thing now 🔒🫶🏽 My fiancé yaaa hearrr meeee," Williams wrote in the caption.

The basketball community showered Williams with congratulatory messages. Her Minnesota Lynx teammates shared their joy about their teammate's new life milestone, with Natisha Hiedeman, Bridget Carleton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier offering their congratulations.

"proud of you 🥹🥹🥹," Hiedeman wrote.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," Carleton commented.

"Amazing 😍 congratulations!!! ❤️," Collier said.

The Instagram account of Unrivaled, a league co-founded by Collier and Breanna Stewart, also congratulated the couple.

"After party at Unrivaled🍾 Congrats 🩵💜," Unrivaled said.

Las Vegas Aces players Sydney Colson, Queen Egbo Aces and Tiffany Hayes also congratulated the Lynx star.

"Congratulatiooons!!🎊🖤," wrote Colson.

"Congrats!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Tiffany Hayes reacted to the post.

"we loveeee, love. congrats ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Egbo wrote in the comment sev

Connecticut Sun teammates DeWanna Bonner and Dijonai Carrington also congratulated Williams on her engagement.

"❤️👏🔥," DeWanna Bonner wrote.

"From day 1!!!!!! Ughhh my heart🥹! Congratsssss yall😍😍😍," Carrington wrote.

Chicago Sky player Isabelle Harrison and Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown also commented on the post.

"YASSSS 😍💍," Harrison wrote.

"congratulations 😍💍," Brown added.

[Credit: IG/@courtneywilliams10]

Courtney and Shya have been together since 2022.

