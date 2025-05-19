"Maga meets maga": Fans react as Dave Portnoy links up with Sophie Cunningham in 'no shirt under' look

Barstool Sports owner and big Indiana Fever supporter Dave Portnoy linked up with Sophie Cunningham after the Fever bagged a 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky in their season opener.

The American businessman attended the season opener in a Fever jersey. However, he did not wear an undershirt and the fans online were quick to troll him for his dressing choice. One fan, however, targeted the pro-Donald Trump stance shared between Cunningham and Portnoy.

"maga meets maga."

Last year, Sophie Cunningham received a lot of slack online because she supported Donald Trump during the Presidential elections. She was also nicknamed "Maga Barbie." While one fan brought forward the Trump connection between the Fever player and fan, other fans trolled the businessman for his 'no-undershirt look'.

"Dave doesn’t got the right build to wear a jersey with no shirt under 😭😭😭" one fan said.

"Dude needs to not wear a jersey without an undershirt," another fan said.

"Going to a WNBA game with a Jersey on and no undershirt is nasty," another fan said.

One fan called the Barstool Sports owner 'cringe' for his dressing sense.

"Once again Portnoy is doing something wildly cringey for attention," the fan commented.

"Too many pizza taste tests," another fan said.

Sophie Cunningham missed her team's season opener due to a right ankle injury. Per ESPN, she is day-to-day, and her participation in the next game depends on her medical status.

Caitlin Clark gives a simple opinion on Sophie Cunningham's injury

During the Fever's preseason faceoff against the Atlanta Dream, Sophie Cunningham rolled her ankle. Since then, the new Fever guard has been away from the basketball court and in rehab for her injury. On Thursday, the veteran guard joined her teammates in a final preseason practice before their season opener.

During the session, Cunningham went for a half-court shot and made it to the basket. Fever beat reporter Scott Agness shared the video of the veteran guard's attempt where she is seen dancing in excitement after making the shot. Agness reported Caitlin Clark's reaction to the dance and the shot in his post's caption.

"I think her ankle is fine," Clark said.

Caitlin Clark put forward a stellar triple-double performance against the Sky in the season opener. She scored 20 points, collected 10 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists to help her team secure the win.

