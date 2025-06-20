"Magic Johnson should be embarrassed" - WNBA fans react to Mark Walter's ownership of Lakers possibly changing Sparks' fortunes

The LA Lakers pulled one of the biggest deals in NBA history on Wednesday when Jeanie Buss sold the franchise to Mark Walter in a record $10 billion deal. Walter is one of the biggest names in sports financing.

He holds majority stakes in the LA Dodgers and Chelsea FC. He previously bought into the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks in 2014. The Lakers and Sparks will now share ownership, a move expected to bring new opportunities to both franchises.

On Thursday, when a Reddit user started a discussion highlighting the common ownership between the two franchises, fans expressed their opinion in the comments section.

Magic Johnson has been an investor in Walter's group for a long time. One fan slammed the Lakers legend for the Sparks' downfall despite his involvement with the team.

"Magic Johnson should be embarrassed on how little he's involved with the Sparks and what a sad franchise they turned into," a fan commented.

"The lack of investment in the Sparks is pitiful at this point," another fan said.

"No no no keep Magic FAR AWAY from any managerial position. His stints as HC and as VP were disastrous for the Lakers," another fan said.

"Dodgers fans praised Mark Walter group to be the best owner in all pro sports but guess what THEY DONT CARE SPARKS. And I’m not a fan of the lakers reunion since I don’t want another Derek Fisher to my team," another fan said.

Fans comment on Magic Johnson's role in Sparks amid Lakers' sale. (Reddit)

Some fans questioned how much longer Jeanie Buss would remain with the franchise.

"I know you’re a LA sports person, how long do you think Jeanie gets to hang on the her governor role before she gets Mark Cubaned?" one fan asked.

"She probably out of here with lebron," another fan said.

Buss will continue as the franchise's governor, with the power to make decisions on basketball operations. There is no news of Magic Johnson being involved in an administrative role.

Magic Johnson tells Lakers fans to be 'ecstatic' as Mark Walter set to become the new owner

Magic Johnson voiced his opinion on the Lakers' sale to his business partner, Mark Walter, on X on Wednesday.

"Laker fans should be estatic," Johnson wrote. "A few things I can tell you about Mark - he is driven by winning, excellence and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win. ... This makes all the sense in the world. I am so so SO happy and excited for Lakers fans all over the world!!"

The deal between the Buss family and the Walter group has been agreed on in principle and is yet to be finalized. According to The Athletic, the final valuation for the Purple and Gold has the potential to reach $12 billion.

