"Make those clowns eat their words" - Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark's teammates all landing outside Top 10 of WNBA player rankings

Caitlin Clark was ranked at No. 4 in the latest ranking of the Top 25 WNBA players entering the 2025 season. Indiana Fever fans were not upset with Clark's spot on the list, but they were furious about something else. Some were not happy that a couple of Fever players didn't make the Top 10.

ESPN released its rankings of the Top 25 players heading into the new WNBA season. A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty were all ahead of Clark.

Other Fever players who made the list were Kelsey Mitchell at No. 13 and Aliyah Boston at No. 21. It was a fair ranking given Mitchell's rise last season and Boston's struggles in the early parts of her sophomore year.

Despite the reasonable explanation made by ESPN on how they came up with the Top 25 rankings, some fans were baffled why Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston were not higher. Caitlin Clark finished fourth in MVP voting last season, so she's the fourth-best player in the league entering the new campaign by default.

Here are some of the reactions to Mitchell and Boston's placement outside the Top 10:

"I CANNOT wait for CC x KM x AB to make those CLOWNS eat their words this season," a fan tweeted.

"Every time ESPN drops a ranking I’m reminded that ESPN’s analysts don’t actually watch women’s basketball," one fan claimed.

"Kelsey should be higher," another fan remarked.

"It’s ESPN, the most dysfunctional sports media," a fan wrote.

"You cant tell me there's 8 people better than Lelsey in the W," one fan commented.

"21? The Aliyah Boston disrespect needs to be studied," another fan quipped.

Completing the Top 5 was Alyssa Thomas, who finished fifth in MVP voting last year. The players ahead of Kelsey Mitchell were Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally.

Update on Caitlin Clark's injury

Update on Caitlin Clark's injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark missed the Indiana Fever's first preseason game against the Washington Mystics due to a left leg injury on May 3. Clark did suit up the following night when she returned to Iowa for a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and Brazil national team.

Clark finished with 16 points after making four 3-point shots in just 16 minutes of action. Coach Stephanie White told reporters after the game that the Fever will continue to remain cautious with CC's injury.

The Fever have one more preseason game on Saturday against the Atlanta Dream before starting the regular season versus the Chicago Sky on May 17.

