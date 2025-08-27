  • home icon
"Makes me miss CC more" - Fever fans hyped after $78,831 guard's Caitlin Clark-esque logo 3 has superstar on her feet

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 27, 2025 03:47 GMT
Fever fans hyped after $78,831 guard
Fever fans hyped after $78,831 guard's Caitlin Clark-esque logo 3 has superstar on her feet. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark hasn't played since July 15, when she suffered her second groin injury of the season. Clark's absence has prompted the Indiana Fever to add free agents, including Odyssey Sims. The $78,831 guard reminded fans of their superstar with a logo 3-point shot on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm.

With the Fever up big midway through the fourth quarter, Sims had the ball with the shot clock winding down. She was in unfamiliar territory, way beyond the arc and near logo range. She chucked the ball for a high-arching shot as it went off the glass and into the basket.

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd erupted in cheers since Sims' shot sealed the win for the Fever. Clark liked what she saw, approving the logo 3-point shot from her teammates and applauding along with the fans.

The logo three has been popularized by NBA players like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard. Caitlin Clark made it famous in women's basketball, showcasing her range since college and in the WNBA. Odyssey Sims' shot reminded some fans online about Clark, who still has no timetable for a return.

Here are some of the best comments.

Odyssey Sims finished Tuesday's 95-75 win over the Seattle Storm with 22 points, three rebounds and six assists. Kelsey Mitchell added 21 points and two assists, but Aliyah Boston was the star of the night with 27 points and nine rebounds.

The Indiana Fever improved to 20-18 for the season and were back to sixth in the WNBA standings. They have seven games left in the regular season and would need to win as many as they can to qualify for the playoffs.

Coach Stephanie White gives an update on Caitlin Clark's possible return

Coach Stephanie White gives an update on Caitlin Clark's possible return. (Photo: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever fans are feeling anxious about Caitlin Clark possibly being ruled out of the season. Clark hasn't played in more than a month, with the playoffs starting in three weeks. The Fever are still hanging on for a postseason spot, and they just need to finish the regular season strong.

Speaking to reporters before Tuesday's game, coach Stephanie White provided an update regarding Clark's return.

"I want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance," White said, according to Chloe Peterson of the IndyStar. "But to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain it from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression."

Clark has done some on-court activities and was even part of the shootarounds recently.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

