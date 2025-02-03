"Making that team a retirement home": Fans react to Diamond DeShields leaving Angel Reese’s Sky for the Connecticut Sun

The Chicago Sky are losing a veteran ex-All-Star guard who played with Angel Reese last season to free agency. 2019 All-Star Diamond DeShields, who averaged 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists last season, is reportedly signing with the Connecticut Sun.

DeShields started her career with the Sky in 2018 after being drafted third overall. She spent the first four years of her career in Chicago. In 2022, she played for the Phoenix Mercury. After missing the 2023 season, she returned to the Sky before departing again as a free agent ahead of the 2025 season.

News that Angel Reese's former teammate is moving on has elicited various reactions from fans. Some have opted to channel their inner comedians, posting troll comments.

"They making that team a retirement home," one fan said.

"S*** I thought she signed for WWE or UFC," one fan joked.

"So is the Connecticut Sun finna be like Chicago Part 2???" Someone wondered.

Meanwhile, some fans are thrilled for DeShields and the Connecticut Sun.

"Connecticut getting a good one," one fan said.

"Praying she thrives spectacularly in Connecticut," another person tweeted.

"Wish nothing but the best for her," someone commented.

In addition to acquiring Diamond DeShields, the Connecticut Sun are also reuniting with 2010 Rookie of the Year Tina Charles. The Sun drafted Charles first overall in the 2010 draft. After four seasons with the Sun, Charles was traded to the New York Liberty.

On Sunday, it was announced that Charles was returning to the Sun on a one-year deal. Charles was named the 2012 MVP during her first stint in Connecticut. However, the Sun did not enjoy much postseason success during her first stint there.

Chicago Sky is bringing back an All-Star to pair with Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky could benefit from adding guards that could set up incoming second-year front-court players Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. To address the need for a backcourt facilitator, the Sky are bringing back someone who had helped bring a title to the franchise.

That player is Courtney Vandersloot, who signed a one-year deal with Chicago on Saturday.

The Sky drafted Vandersloot with the third overall pick in the 2011 draft. She was named an All-Star in her very first season. She was named to three more All-Star teams as a member of the Sky after her maiden season (2019, 2021, 2022).

She played the first 12 seasons of her career in Chicago and contributed to the 2021 title run.

In 2023, Vandersloot signed up with New York Liberty as a free agent. She earned her fifth All-Star nod in her first year in New York. She was also a part of the Liberty squad that won the title last year.

With Courtney Vandersloot's return, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso can learn from a veteran with championship experience.

