Natasha Cloud has gone through quite an off-season so far. Earlier in March, Cloud was traded for the second time in two months, as she went from the Phoenix Mercury last season to the Connecticut Sun in February 2025. Now, Cloud has been traded again, from the Sun to the defending WNBA champions of the New York Liberty, who look poised to repeat after the addition of veteran Cloud.

Cloud already has ties to the Liberty organization, as her current girlfriend, Isabelle Harrison, is also a member of the Liberty. Harrison took to Instagram and posted a photo dump of herself and her girlfriend, Cloud:

Cloud, who made multiple appearances in the photo dump, commented on her girlfriend and now teammate's post:

Natasha Cloud leaves a heartfelt comment on girlfriend and teammate Isabelle Harrison's post (Image via Instagram @omg_itsizzyb)

"The mami to my papi" Cloud commented.

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan's daughter, Jasmine Jordan, also commented on Harrison's photo dump:

Jasmine Jordan, daughter of Michael Jordan, shows her support for Cloud and Harrison's relationship (Image via Instagram @omg_itsizzyb)

"We stannn" Jordan said

Fellow WNBA stars Dearica Hamby and Rae Burrell also commented on the photo dump to show support for the couple:

Dearica Hamby and Rae Burrell show love to Harrison and Cloud in the comments (Image via Instagram @omg_itsizzyb)

"Love to see it" Burrell commented

"Yup Yup" Hamby posted

Hopefully for the New York Liberty, Cloud and Harrison's off-court chemistry can translate to on-court success for the couple and their WNBA squad.

WNBA Legend Sue Bird shares her reaction on Natasha Cloud being traded to the New York Liberty

Sue Bird is one of the greatest WNBA players of all time, carrying accolades such as being a four-time WNBA champion and a 13-time WNBA all-star. If anyone knows the WNBA, it's Sue Bird, and she loves the move the New York Liberty made to acquire Natasha Cloud:

"When I saw that Natasha Cloud trade, I was like 'oh sh*t' because now... for their backcourt, it just gives them something different. She (Cloud) is gonna be able to guard other teams best players. She's gonna be able to run the show, and I think its really gonna help Sabrina (Ionescu)... Natasha can allow Sabrina to be herself"

High praise from one of the WNBA's best to lace them up. Time will tell this season how the acquisitions of Cloud and her girlfriend, Isabelle Harrison, can help the New York Liberty in their quest to repeat as WNBA Champions.

