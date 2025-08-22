"Man going out his way to disrespect Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans triggered over Ryan Clark's Paige Bueckers 'face' of the league claim

On Thursday, sports analyst Ryan Clark posted a Tweet that was apparently intended to praise WNBA star rookie Paige Bueckers. However, some additional details in his Tweet set off some netizens, who saw his post as an insult to other WNBA personalities.
Clark's Tweet contained a clip of Bueckers' historic 44-point performance against the LA Sparks on Wednesday. In praising the Dallas Wings star, he namedropped both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
"She really is the one… Paige Bueckers has been the #1 from that class. Angel & Caitlin capitalized on their time, but Bueckers can become the face of it all!" Clark tweeted.
The mention of CC and Reese did not sit well with some fans, who made their voices heard on X.
"Man going out his way to disrespect CC now," one fan tweeted.
With Clark still out of action and Reese fresh off her return to injury after seven consecutive DNPs, Bueckers put on a show at Crypto.com Arena, setting multiple records amidst an 81-80 Wings loss to the Sparks.
These records include most points scored by a drafted rookie in their first WNBA season, most points scored by a WNBA player this season, and first 40+ scoring performance on 80% field goal shooting.
Notably, Clark and Reese set their own fair share of records when they entered the league last season. Clark scaled new heights in scoring, three-point shooting, and assists, while Reese put up unprecedented numbers in rebounding.
"I would never say such a foolish thing": Ryan Clark disowns 'fake post' about WNBA players
Over the past few weeks, Clark has drawn the ire of some netizens for another WNBA-related post. In this particular quote, Clark allegedly claimed that the WNBA would have heeded the players' calls for higher salaries if the league was "full of white players."
Though Clark did not outright point to this viral quote, he posted this clarification on his official X account on Aug. 13:
"I’ve Been attacked in my direct messages multiple times about a FAKE POST MISquoting me. I would never say such a foolish thing about the WNBA or its players. I certainly wouldn’t keep my job if I did," Clark tweeted in part.
Clark also urged netizens to "ask for the source" and "find the video" when scrutinizing controversial Tweets.