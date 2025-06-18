Marina Mabrey & Co. to receive minimal fines for scuffle during Indiana Fever matchup

During Tuesday's clash between Marina Mabrey's Connecticut Sun and Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever, tempers flared. Some players received technical fouls and others were ejected.

Technical fouls in the regular season are met with $200 fines for the first three offenses, along with flagrant 1 fouls. Meanwhile, flagrant 2 fouls carry a $400 fine.

In the third, Clark and Mabrey received technical fouls while Jacy Sheldon received a Flagrant 1. Then in the fourth, Sophie Cunningham, Lindsey Allen and Jacy Sheldon were ejected and will likely face harsher penalties.

Tempers began to flare midway through the third quarter when Clark was poked in the eye by Sheldon. In response, Clark shoved Sheldon, and Mabrey got involved and pushed Clark to the ground.

With Indiana up 17 and less than one minute left on the clock, Cunningham committed a hard foul on Sheldon that sent the Sun guard to the floor.

That incident led to another shoving match between the two teams, which saw Cunningham, Sheldon and Allen all tossed from the game.

Fever and Sun coaches likely to receive fines for postgame comments

Along with Marina Mabrey and Caitlin Clark's fines, Fever coach Stephanie White and Sun coach Rachid Meziane will both likely get fined for their postgame comments.

While speaking with members of the press, Meziane aimed at Sophie Cunningham for what she described as a "stupid" and "disrespectful foul."

Meanwhile, White criticized the officials for letting things spiral out of control when tempers were flaring early in the game.

“It was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing," White said. "When the officials don’t get control of the ball game, when they allow this stuff to happen—and it’s been happening all season long — this is what happens.

"You’ve got competitive women who are the best in the world at what they do. When you allow them to play physical and allow these things to happen, they’re going to compete and they’re going to have their teammates’ backs.”

The two teams will face each other again on July 15, and Aug. 17, with the Sun hosting both games.

