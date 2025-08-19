Marina Mabrey drops heartfelt reaction after Saniya Rivers creates WNBA history 

Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers made history on Sunday night after tallying a career-high five blocks in the loss against the Indiana Fever in overtime. With the tally, Rivers became the fastest guard in WNBA history to record 30 blocks in her career, currently having 32 in just 31 games.

Her veteran teammate Marina Mabrey reacted to the rookie's record, posting her accomplishment on her Instagram account.

Mabrey's IG story (Source: @marinamabrey/Instagram)

Rivers, who was picked No. 8 by the Sun in the 2025 WNBA draft, finished the game against the Fever with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and five blocks on 36 minutes of playing time.

She has put up multiple blocks in nine games this season. Rivers has also become the first rookie off the bench to have five blocks in a game.

However, the loss further buried the Sun in the lowest seed with a 6-27 record, while the Fever improved to 19-16, good for the fifth seed.

Rivers has been seen to be one of the Sun's building blocks for the future, showing her two-way abilities this season. She is averaging 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

On the other hand, Mabrey has been the Sun's second-leading scorer this season, averaging 14.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 3.9 apg.

Saniya Rivers remains optimistic about Sun's future despite season's struggles

Saniya Rivers has kept an optimistic point of view with the Connecticut Sun despite this season's struggles. Talking to The Next, Rivers said the team would be better off once they gel together and build chemistry during the offseason.

“I think it’s hard with a whole bunch of pieces that have never played together for real, a whole new coaching staff, the rookies never been in this league before, a new state," Rivers said.

"So I think everybody’s finding their identity and their role every day. I think once we put the pieces together, we can play really good basketball and win a lot more games," she added.

The Sun has entered a rebuilding phase this year after trading away last season's core, led by DiJonai Carrington, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, which reached the second round of the playoffs.

Connecticut is expected to continue building through the draft in the offseason. Until then, it looks set to finish the season strong.

