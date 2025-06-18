Marina Mabrey's mother and sister serve shocked reactions to her knocking down Caitlin Clark during heated altercation

Marina Mabrey shoved Caitlin Clark during a scuffle in the third quarter of the Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun battle, sparking widespread reactions across the sporting community. Now, her family is chiming in, dishing a hilarious reaction on social media.

Dara Mabrey, Marina’s sister, shared a TikTok video capturing her and their mother’s reactions to the controversial play.

“another day of us watching Marina do crazy shyt,” Dara captioned the video.

Fans instantly fell in love with Dara’s reaction video. Some supporters of Clark also admitted the same, acknowledging the mother-daughter duo's humour.

"Okay this is pretty funny 😂" a fan wrote.

This is so funny. I only like Marina more even though I'm a CC fan and that foul last night should have got her ejected," @Wvtarheel commented.

This is funny as hell 😂 Dara was like Marina-lite at ND. They definitely all have that new jersey in them," another fan said.

"Dana always has the best content," @Emotional-Stretch wrote.

"Marina is awesome. Easily my favourite player in the league right now," @Emotional_Apricot591 wrote.

During the third quarter of the fiery Commissioner’s Cup game, Sun’s Jacy Sheldon poked Caitlin Clark in the eye on a defensive play. A provoked Clark confronted Sheldon but was soon shoved to the floor by Mabery.

Controversially, the officials didn’t penalize the Sun player with an ejection. They only gave her a technical foul.

Ultimately, Mabrey finished the night with six points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes of action, unable to prevent her team from suffering an 88-71 loss.

Officials reveal why Marina Mabrey wasn’t ejected for shoving Caitlin Clark

The decision not to eject Marina Mabrey on June 17 led to confusion among some fans. However, after the game, crew chief Ashley Gloss provided clarity on the situation, revealing that the level of contact wasn’t severe enough to penalize Mabrey.

“The contact made by Mabrey did not rise to the level of an ejection. Additionally, (it) did not meet the criteria for a flagrant foul penalty two,” Gloss revealed, via IndyStar.

Adding to the controversy was the technical foul handed to Caitlin Clark. Many enthusiasts were baffled by the call, noting that Clark was poked and pushed by Jacy Sheldon before being shoved by Mabrey.

“After the foul by Sheldon, Clark reacted in an unsportsmanlike manner towards Sheldon,” Gloss explained why Clark was given the technical foul.

Caitlin Clark chose not to address the incident during the postgame press conference. Instead, she focused on the team qualifying for the Commissioner’s Cup final, choosing to respond only to basketball-related questions.

