Marina Mabrey throws support behind DiJonai Carrington as foul controversy rages

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington committed a Flagrant-1 foul against Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins with 3:40 remaining in the fourth quarter on Wednesday. The infraction was the third for Carrington, which leads the WNBA. Carrington’s latest violation prompted some fans on social media to call her “dirty.”
Carrington responded to the backlash with a tweet. She defended herself by saying that she only plays hard “asf” and never gives up on a play. The former Connecticut Sun added that all he does is make a play on the ball and nothing else.
Carrington’s former Sun teammate, Marina Mabrey, stepped up to defend her with a message on X (formerly Twitter).
The play happened following a jump ball that gave the Storm the possession. Gabby Williams grabbed the loose ball before whipping a pass to the streaking Skylar Diggins. DiJonai Carrington sprinted after Diggins, who got hit on the head. The Seattle bench and the home fans stood up to complain to the referees about the play.
Following a review, the referees called a flagrant foul, allowing Carrington to stay in the game. Diggins made both free throws and the Storm, which kept possession, made another basket via an Ezi Magbegor layup. The four-point surge pushed the home team to a 74-63 lead.
Per Across The Timeline, DiJonai Carrington’s first flagrant foul came against the Minnesota Lynx on May 21. The second one happened 10 days later in a game against the Chicago Sky. Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron is second on the list with two.
Marina Mabrey has a close relationship with DiJonai Carrington. They had fun going back and forth during the Unrivaled season despite playing for opposing teams. Nobody was surprised Mabrey stepped up to defend her close friend.
Last season, Mabrey also pushed back against the narrative that Carrington attempted to claw Caitlin Clark in the eye. The Indiana Fever superstar also debunked reports that the then-Sun guard intentionally wanted to hit her.
DiJonai Carrington’s playing style has put her in the limelight before. It would not be surprising to see Mabrey support her friend again if fans continue to call the Wings guard dirty.