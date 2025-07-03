The Las Vegas Aces will be in Indianapolis on Thursday to face the Indiana Fever in a regular-season showdown. Ahead of the matchup, A’ja Wilson and her squad received a promising update regarding center Megan Gustafson, who has yet to make her season debut due to a lower left leg injury.

Gustafson, currently on a two-year, $190,820 deal, had been sidelined since suffering a Grade 3 ankle sprain during training camp. However, her status was upgraded to “doubtful” ahead of Thursday’s clash against the newly crowned Commissioner’s Cup champions.

Aces coach Becky Hammon also recently provided an update, noting that Gustafson is steadily progressing week by week. Hammon emphasized that the team is being cautious with her recovery, suggesting that while a return is on the horizon, it may still take some time.

"They’re moving her a little bit more and more every week," Hammon said, as quoted by reporter Callie Fin. "We’re not trying to rush her back. We want it to heal really well so we’re not dealing with it for the rest of the season."

Based on Megan Gustafson's upgraded status on Wednesday, there's a strong possibility she could make her long-awaited season debut sooner than anticipated. Her return would be a significant boost for the Las Vegas Aces, who have battled inconsistency throughout the season. A’ja Wilson and Co. currently sit seventh in the league standings with an even 8-8 record.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever?

WNBA fans can watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever game on WTHR Channel 13 and Vegas 34. The game will be available for streaming on Prime Video and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Aces vs. Fever game will be hosted at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 3, Thursday. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

