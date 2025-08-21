Massive change in Napheesa Collier's status ahead of Minnesota Lynx's game against Atlanta Dream (Aug. 21)

The Minnesota Lynx updated the status of Napheesa Collier ahead of their crucial interconference game against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. Collier was listed as doubtful before the team’s last game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday but was later ruled out ahead of tip-off due to a right anke injury.For the matchup against the Dream, Collier has been listed as &quot;questionable&quot; on the injury report. The leading MVP candidate is close to making her comeback, and it could happen on Thursday, though her availability will only be confirmed closer to tip-off.The Lynx, however, are in a position where they don’t need to rush their superstar back into action. The franchise has all but locked up the No. 1 seed, sitting seven games clear of the Liberty, who occupy second place in the standings. Minnesota’s main priority is ensuring Collier is in peak shape for the playoffs.Another factor the Lynx must consider is their schedule as they are set to play on back-to-back nights. After facing the Dream on Thursday, they’ll take on the Indiana Fever on Friday. It is almost certain Collier won’t feature in both games, even if she is cleared to return against Atlanta.Before her injury, Napheesa Collier was the runaway frontrunner for the MVP award. However, her five-game absence has allowed A’ja Wilson to close the gap with a string of dominant performances. Collier will be motivated not only to return to action but also to reassert herself in the MVP race.Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream?Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park, Atlanta, Georgia. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).The Lynx vs Dream game will be telecast live on PeachtreeTV (local) and FanDuel Sports Network - North (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).