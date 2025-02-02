  • home icon
By Ernesto Cova
Modified Feb 02, 2025 15:57 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Minnesota Lynx - Game Five - Source: Getty
DeWanna Bonner joins Caitlin Clark on Fever in reunion with former coach spurning fiancee Alyssa Thomas' Mercury (image credit: getty)

The Indiana Fever may be the biggest winners of the WNBA offseason after trading for Sophie Cunningham, re-signing Kelsey Mitchell and signing Natasha Howard to give Caitlin Clark a helping hand.

However, they weren't done, as they also signed former WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner. Bonner will be reunited with Stephanie White, and the Fever will likely be in the championship conversation.

It didn't take long before fans shared their thoughts on the signing.

"Massive W roster shakeup," one fan wrote.
"Caitlin Clark is going to be the first WNBA player to average 10 assists in a season. I hope yall ready," another fan said.
"Hull, Cunningham, and Bonner all play the same position. Not, understanding this one for her or the team," one fan commented.
"FEELINGS ASIDE Y’ALL THAT’S A CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDER KIND OF TEAM LFG!!!!!" a fan wrote.
"i dont wanna sound like a hater even tho i feel like i might but this isnt a championship team. They aint making it past ny, minnesota, or vegas," another fan wrote.

The Fever were already a team on the rise before their offseason moves and they are now ready to make a bigger splash next season.

DeWanna Bonner has nothing but respect for Caitlin Clark

DeWanna Bonner will now be back under Stephanie White’s tutelage, and she’ll get to play side-by-side with the league’s most prominent rising star.

Those are clearly great news for Clark, who struggled in the playoffs when Bonner smothered her with their physical and pesky veteran defense.

Back in September, during their playoff matchup, Bonner held Clark to 0-3 shooting when she guarded her. Then, she tipped her hat to the Iowa product, knowing how hard it is to contain her:

"Let me knock on some wood real quick. Because she's a great player,” Bonner said of Clark.

Then, once the Connecticut Sun took down the Fever, Bonner doubled down on her praise for the stellar rookie:

"She's a great player. I know next game she's going to come out firing,” she added.

The Fever have positioned themselves among the most prominent WNBA championship contenders with this strong offseason, and with Clark taking yet another leap in her second year in the league, they will be must-watch television.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
