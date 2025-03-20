"May the best team win": A'ja Wilson gets 100% real about her March Madness picks

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson shared her opinion on the NCAA tournaments and who she's rooting for to win it all.

Ad

Wilson, who's preparing for another WNBA season, was inquired about her predictions for the two tournaments, with the two-time WNBA champion having different responses.

"Women, go Gamecocks," she said. "Men... May the best team win."

Ad

Trending

After playing with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2015 through 2018 and winning a national championship, A'ja Wilson is still passionate about Dawn Staley's squad.

Even years after entering the draft and becoming one of the best players in the world, Wilson hasn't forgotten about her old team and coach.

The UConn Huskies have won the men's title for the last two seasons. But their dominance might be coming to and end with teams like Michigan State, Duke with Cooper Flagg and others ready to dethrone them.

Ad

On the other side, the race is wide open for the women's national championship. Wilson's old team is always in the conversation to win it all, but other squads like UConn led by Paige Bueckers, UCLA with Laura Betts and Hannah Hidalgo at Notre Dame are some of the players who could challenge for the trophy.

A'ja Wilson shares deep connection with "second mom" Dawn Staley

The A'ja Wilson-Dawn Staley connection is still strong, but the Aces star has always expressed her love for the things she learned from the coach during their time together, so much so that Wilson considers Staley her second mother.

Ad

"She’s watched me win on every level at this point. That’s a special moment between us. ... Everyone knows in this room, Coach Staley is like my second mom. So for her to come out – and she texted me, she was like, ‘I’m coming to this one’ – she didn’t surprise me this time.

Ad

"It was just a true moment and I knew I had to find her," said Wilson, after she guided the Aces to the 2023 WNBA title as Finals MVP with Dawn Staley in attendance.

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished the 2024-25 season with a 30-3 record, including a 15-1 register against conference rivals. They start their quest for another national champion on Friday against Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson is enjoying the offseason before another edition of the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback