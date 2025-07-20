“Maybe I could get a technical” - Caitlin Clark takes sneaky jab at WNBA referees while joking about her All-Star coaching tactics

All-Star captain Caitlin Clark will not play on Saturday due to a groin injury. While the Indiana Fever superstar will not suit up for Team Clark, she will be on the sidelines helping Sandy Brondello coach the team. Although she will not play, the point guard already has a plan for the showdown against Team Collier.Clark had this to say when asked about her plans while on the sidelines:“I think I gotta heckle the refs a little bit. I don’t know who is reffing yet, but that will determine how much I’m gonna heckle them. I mean, obviously, if they’re at the All-Star game, usually it’s some of the better ones. Maybe I can get a technical or something, but honestly, just have a good time.”Caitlin Clark has had some heated exchanges with the referees since she entered the WNBA last year. She received six technical fouls last season and two in 2025. Clark has never been ejected, but her comments seemed like a sneaky jab at the officials.The Fever franchise cornerstone also entertained the thought about heckling the referees to make history. Nobody has ever been ejected in an All-Star game, which gave her an intriguing idea about how Sunday could play out. She added that if ejected, she wouldn’t leave the court but stay on to cheer for her teammates.The 2025 All-Star game will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever. As the crowd favorite, a potential Clark ejection will be highly entertaining if not irregular.Caitlin Clark names All-Star starters for Team ClarkCaitlin Clark went with familiarity and chemistry to open the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. Because she could not play, the team captain inserted Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell to take her spot. Seattle Storm guard Gabby Williams will also step in for the injured Satou Sabally.Mitchell and Young will join a quintet that has Fever center Aliyah Boston, New York Liberty sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu and Aces superstar A’ja Wilson. With limited time to practice, the Mitchell-Boston connection could give Team Clark an early boost.Kayla Thornon, Brionna Jones, Kiki Iriafen, Brittney Sykes, Sonia Citron and Jackie Young will be the reserves.