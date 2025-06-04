"Maybe they will grow without CC" - Dave Portnoy makes Indiana Fever claim after first win in Caitlin Clark's absence 

Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy reacted to the Indiana Fever's first win without Caitlin Clark. On Tuesday, the Fever had an 85-76 win against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"Big win for the Fever. Maybe they will grow without CC," Portnoy tweeted on Tuesday.

Portnoy has proclaimed himself as a fan of Clark and the Fever. The social media personality was at Indianapolis for the season opener and has announced on X his wagers on a couple of Fever games.

Tuesday's game versus the Mystics was the third of the four games that Clark is expected to be sidelined. The Fever lost the first two: an 83-77 defeat to Washington on Wednesday in Baltimore and an 85-83 home loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

On May 26, the Fever announced that Clark would miss a minimum of two weeks due to a left quadriceps strain. With the injury reassessment date set on Monday, the reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to miss one more game.

On Saturday, the Fever will have a rematch with Angel Reese's Chicago Sky at United Center. Caitlin Clark's potential return game could be on June 10 against the Atlanta Dream.

Indiana Fever win despite injury woes

In addition to Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham was also sidelined on Tuesday due to a right ankle injury. Cunningham was sidelined for the first two games of the season due to the same issue, and she aggravated the injury in Friday's loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Veteran guard Sydney Colson, who was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Clark, also left Friday's game. Colson was cleared to play on Tuesday. However, early in the opening quarter, she accidentally took a shot to the nose and bled. She went back to the locker room but would eventually return to the game.

Colson played just 16 minutes and finished with seven points and three assists. On Monday, the Fever signed 5-foot-6 guard Aari McDonald via emergency hardship exception. McDonald had seven points and five assists in 27 minutes. Kelsey Mitchell tied her season-high 24 points to lead the Fever on Tuesday.

With the win, the Indiana Fever snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-4.

