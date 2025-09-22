"Mayor of SC" - Ja Morant puts A'ja Wilson in GOAT category following Aces star historic moment after clinching 4th MVP award

NBA star Ja Morant went on social media to support the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson after winning the WNBA MVP award. Wilson won her second consecutive MVP, and her fourth overall. She became the first WNBA player in history to win four MVP awards.

Ad

Due to the magnitude of Wilson's achievement, Morant had to pay tribute to the Aces star on Instagram. The Memphis Grizzlies star reposted a collage of images of Wilson's WNBA accolades on his stories.

"Mayor of SC. GOAT shii," Morant wrote on his Instagram stories.

Ja Morant's Instagram Stories

The Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier was initially the favorite to win the MVP award this season. However, after a group of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters cast their votes, the majority saw that A'ja Wilson was more deserving of the award. Wilson notched 51 first-place votes and 21 second-place votes.

Ad

Trending

Overall, looking at Wilson's numbers compared to Collier's, the Aces star overwhelms the Lynx star. Wilson averaged a double-double in the regular season with 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. As for Collier, she averaged 22.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.6 spg and 1.5 bpg.

A'ja Wilson expresses her feelings on winning fourth MVP award

A'ja Wilson got emotional after winning her fourth WNBA MVP award. Wilson has undoubtedly established her dominance this season after winning both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same year for the second time in her career.

Ad

Wilson's boyfriend, NBA star Bam Adebayo, presented the MVP trophy to her on Saturday. It was an emotional moment for the Las Vegas Aces star as she not only hit a new milestone in her career, but her significant other was able to share the special moment with her in front of her teammates.

A'ja Wilson then gave a speech after winning the award. She expressed how thankful she was and how awesome it felt to win the coveted trophy.

Ad

"God is just so good," Wilson said. "He's been with us throughout this journey and my team knows this ain't been easy for us. It hasn't been easy for us. They counted us out, they wrote us all off, but we showed up every single day, and we worked our a**es off."

"(The MVP award) has my name on it and it's going to be there," Wilson continued. "But (the MVP award) is all of us (Las Vegas Aces) y'all. There is no doubt, without each and every one of you guys, and I just want to thank y'all so much for putting up with me for one, but also never losing yourselves through this process."

Ad

With A'ja Wilson making history, she now needs to lock in for the remainder of the WNBA playoffs. The Aces lost to the Indiana Fever on Sunday in game 1 of the second round. Fortunately for the Aces, it's now a best-of-five series, which gives Wilson and her team more chances of making a comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More