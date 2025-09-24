"Me & babes": Indiana Fever rookie Makayla Timpson melts over sweet hand-holding walk moment with Aliyah Boston

The Indiana Fever absorbed a 22-point beating in Game 2 of their WNBA playoffs second-round series against the Las Vegas Aces, 90-68. Fresh off their stunning Game 1 win, the Fever carried their glee in the second game as seen during their pre-game arrivals, featuring Fever rookie Makayla Timpson and Aliyah Boston.

The two Fever players entered the arena all smiles in Game 2 while holding each other's hands. Timpson then went to social media to repost their pre-game arrival with a three-word reaction.

"me & babes," Timpson wrote.

Timpson's IG story

Timpson logged three minutes in Game 2, but was scoreless throughout the game. She also appeared for four minutes in the series opener and had two points in the Fever win.

Meanwhile, Boston tried to carry the load for the Fever in Game 2, putting up 10 points and 13 rebounds, albeit for naught. Fever star Kelsey Mitchell was also held to just 13 points in the loss, after exploding for 34 points in Game 1.

Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 25 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to bounce back from their Game 1 meltdown as the series shifts to Indiana for Game 3.

The Aces were the favorites to win the series before the shocking Game 1 result that went to the Fever.

Fever head coach Stephanie White criticizes team after Game 2 loss

The Aces proved their might over the Fever in Game 2, prompting Indiana head coach Stephanie White to criticize her team's passivity on offense.

In her post-game press conference, White said that the Fever settled for bad looks on offense as the Aces put Indiana on its heels throughout the game.

“We were passive,” White said. “I thought we didn’t do a good job of attacking the rim. We were on our heels. We were settling for jumpers. We were holding the ball. We didn’t have clock awareness. I mean, a lot of things that are a little bit uncharacteristic of us, but you got to give them credit. They came out and they put us on our heels.”

The Fever's offensive performance was in contrast to their Game 1 showing. In Game 2, they only put up 68 points, 21 points less than their 89-point output in the series opener.

Indiana will play Games 3 and 4 in Indiana. The winner of the best-of-five series will advance to the WNBA Finals.

