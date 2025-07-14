"Meanwhile Angel Reese fastest to reach 500 mebounds" - WNBA fans laud Caitlin Clark's record-breaking feat despite missing 9 games on Fever

Fans reacted as Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 200 points and 100 assists in a season. She has been limited to 11 appearances in 2025. Missing five games early on with a quad injury, she was sidelined for four more games after picking up a groin injury in June.
Clark has been stellar when active, recording 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. WNBA fans reacted to her record-breaking feat, with many calling her the best player in the league. Others also drew comparisons with Angel Reese, who's in the midst of her own record-breaking campaign.
"Meanwhile Angel Reese fastest to reach 500 mebounds 😭,” one fan said.
Another said:
A fan opined:
Fans continued to pour in with comparisons and appreciation for Clark’s record-setting pace. One said:
Said another fan:
Caitlin Clark returned from a four-game absence against the Golden State Valkyries on July 8, recording 10 points, five rebounds and six assists as the Fever lost 80-61. She registered 12 points and nine assists against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.
Clark finished with 14 points, 13 assists and five steals in a 102-83 win against the Dallas Wings this Saturday. Following that, the Fever (11-10) are sixth in the standings, trailing the Dream (12-9) in fifth by one game.
Caitlin Clark’s shooting struggles continue as the Fever hang on in the playoff hunt
While Caitlin Clark has been key for the Indiana Fever, she has also been in one of the worst shooting slumps of her career for close to a month.
Since the Valkyries-Fever game on June 19, Clark has only made 26 of 88 field goal attempts, shooting 29.5%. She has been worse from beyond the arc, making just 6 of 42 attempts (14.3%).
Despite her struggles, the Fever have hung on and are sixth in the league. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19.2 points, while Aliyah Boston is putting up 16.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Both players have been key amid Clark’s struggles from the field.
Indiana head to TD Garden on Tuesday for the third Fever-Sun game of the 2025 WNBA season.