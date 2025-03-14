Meena Harris drops emotional reaction to WNBA legend's wholesome tribute to daughter Sarah Strong

Sarah Strong, alongside Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, led the UConn Huskies to their fifth straight Big East Championship on Monday. Strong played a key role in the 70-50 win against the Creighton Blue Jays and was floored by the love she received after the game.

Strong's mother, WNBA legend Allison Feaster, supported her daughter at the game, getting a powerful reaction from Meena Harris.

Harris is a lawyer and author who has been active in U.S. politics, and she was one of the many supporters as her aunt, former Vice President Kamala Harris, ran for office in 2024. She recognized the special moment after the Big East Championship game between Strong and her mother.

Allison Feaster-Strong had a long career in the WNBA, playing in the league for a decade. She was a key piece on the Charlotte Sting, leading the franchise to its 2001 WNBA Finals appearance. After retiring, Feaster-Strong focused on her family and her daughter, who seems poised to follow in her mother's footsteps.

Harris posted a video on Instagram and reacted with an emoji.

"🥹," Harris reacted.

Strong’s family attended the game, with her mother wearing a shirt that read “Phenomenal Woman."

Harris took a moment to acknowledge the special moment between mother and daughter after the game.

Sarah Strong's mother has been her top supporter throughout the season

Allison Feaster-Strong has been behind her daughter as she navigates through her first collegiate season. After UConn's upset of the South Carolina Gamecocks on Feb. 16, Feaster-Strong applauded Sarah Strong's performance.

With her first Big East title under her belt, Strong and the rest of the Huskies now turn their sights to the NCAA Tournament. UConn hasn't won a national title since 2016. Allison Feaster-Strong figures to be one of the main supporters of Strong and the rest of the teams as they compete for a title once again.

