  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Ex-NBA champ's girlfriend Allison Feaster drops 5-word reaction after watching daughter Sarah Strong's UConn's stunning win

Ex-NBA champ's girlfriend Allison Feaster drops 5-word reaction after watching daughter Sarah Strong's UConn's stunning win

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Feb 17, 2025 15:33 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: St. John
Sarah Strong led the Huskies to a huge win [IMAGN]

Former WNBA star Allison Feaster has been quite a busy woman lately. The Boston Celtics vice president of team operations & organizational growth pulled up to watch her daughter, Sarah Strong, put on a show in a dominant win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.

Ad

Geno Auriemma's team put an end to the Gamecock's 71-game home winning streak with an epic 87-58 win.

Notably, Strong played a major role in the upset, logging a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. Needless to say, Feaster couldn't be more proud of her daughter.

Following the win, she took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the broadcast along with a hilarious message:

"Talk to me nice, Uncle," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Via Allison Feaster&#039;s IG
Via Allison Feaster's IG

Notably, Strong actually had some ties to the Gamecocks. Her mother and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley were actually teammates in the WNBA when they played for the Charlotte Sting.

Ad

Shortly before the game, coach Staley hilariously called Feaster out for not allowing the Gamecocks to recruit her to South Carolina:

"Idk how we don't get Sarah Strong. I don't. But they did a great job recruiting her ... It seems like a really good fit for her ... And I haven't talked to Allison since. I'm kidding!" Staley said.
Ad

Strong has turned plenty of heads in her freshman season at UConn. She's currently one of the odds-on favorite to win National Freshman of the Year, averaging 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Considering how star-studded this program is and that she has to share the spotlight with the likes of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, this is even more impressive.

Milt Newton celebrates Allison Feaster with a bilingual post

Feaster has had plenty of reasons to celebrate lately. A couple of days before her daughter's epic performance vs. South Carolina, her better half, Milt Newton, took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with a heartwarming message:

Ad
"Happy Birthday to Mi Reina and LOML," the Milwaukee Bucks assistant GM captioned a clip that featured some lovely flicks from the couple.

Feaster turned 49 years old on February 11, and the former NBA champion wasn't going to let that slide.

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी