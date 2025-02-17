Ex-NBA champ's girlfriend Allison Feaster drops 5-word reaction after watching daughter Sarah Strong's UConn's stunning win

Former WNBA star Allison Feaster has been quite a busy woman lately. The Boston Celtics vice president of team operations & organizational growth pulled up to watch her daughter, Sarah Strong, put on a show in a dominant win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.

Geno Auriemma's team put an end to the Gamecock's 71-game home winning streak with an epic 87-58 win.

Notably, Strong played a major role in the upset, logging a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. Needless to say, Feaster couldn't be more proud of her daughter.

Following the win, she took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the broadcast along with a hilarious message:

"Talk to me nice, Uncle," she wrote.

Via Allison Feaster's IG

Notably, Strong actually had some ties to the Gamecocks. Her mother and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley were actually teammates in the WNBA when they played for the Charlotte Sting.

Shortly before the game, coach Staley hilariously called Feaster out for not allowing the Gamecocks to recruit her to South Carolina:

"Idk how we don't get Sarah Strong. I don't. But they did a great job recruiting her ... It seems like a really good fit for her ... And I haven't talked to Allison since. I'm kidding!" Staley said.

Strong has turned plenty of heads in her freshman season at UConn. She's currently one of the odds-on favorite to win National Freshman of the Year, averaging 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Considering how star-studded this program is and that she has to share the spotlight with the likes of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, this is even more impressive.

Milt Newton celebrates Allison Feaster with a bilingual post

Feaster has had plenty of reasons to celebrate lately. A couple of days before her daughter's epic performance vs. South Carolina, her better half, Milt Newton, took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with a heartwarming message:

"Happy Birthday to Mi Reina and LOML," the Milwaukee Bucks assistant GM captioned a clip that featured some lovely flicks from the couple.

Feaster turned 49 years old on February 11, and the former NBA champion wasn't going to let that slide.

