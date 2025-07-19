Megan Gustafson makes it official with David DiLeo in heartwarming engagement reveal: "Forever”

Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson marked the start of a significant phase in her life, as she revealed her engagement with her boyfriend, David DiLeo, on Friday, July 18. Gustafson posted the update on Instagram, where DiLeo went on his knees beside a scenic river to propose to his girlfriend.Gustafson wrote a sweet five-word caption to celebrate the engagement, expressing her love for DiLeo as they look to get married soon.“Forever sounds good with you 🤍💍😍,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDiLeo, who also plays professional basketball, just like Gustafson, has been bouncing around European leagues since graduating from Central Michigan. He also played in numerous Summer Leagues for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021, and the Indiana Pacers in 2022.Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Gustafson was sidelined early this season, playing just three games this year for the Aces. She suffered a lower left leg injury in May during training camp but returned for the Aces on July 11.She played heavy minutes on her return, averaging 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, backing up reigning MVP A’ja Wilson. Gustafson had scored five points, four rebounds and one block in her previous game against the Dallas Wings on July 16.Now that she's back on the court, Gustafson is expected to be extra motivated for the Aces as she enters a new phase in life after her engagement.Megan Gustafson airs frustration after leg injuryFor Megan Gustafson, her injury following training camp came at a worse possible time, as she was working on aspects of her game to prepare for the 2025 WNBA season.“It’s tough, because I felt like I was playing some of my best, best basketball. … I’ve been working on parts of my game that people really haven’t been able to see: Driving, specifically, being aggressive, getting to the rim, ball handling. And so I was really excited,” Gustafson said in May.The injury sidelined Megan Gustafson for nearly three months, thinning out Las Vegas’ rotation, which has since been carried by Wilson for most of the season.With her return, the Aces bolstered their frontcourt, following a rough stretch before the All-Star break, which saw them stand at eighth spot with an 11-11 record.