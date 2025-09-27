  • home icon
  "Men get the benefit of being mediocre": Sky coach catches stray as WNBA analyst slams league's disregard for Black female coach representation

"Men get the benefit of being mediocre": Sky coach catches stray as WNBA analyst slams league’s disregard for Black female coach representation

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 27, 2025 17:38 GMT
After the Seattle Storm fired their head coach Noelle Quinn, the WNBA is left with no female Black coach. With such disregard for Black female coach representation around the league, WNBA analyst Ashley Nicole Moss talked about how the league came across as unfair for Black women as head coaches.

In an interview with the We Need To Talk podcast alongside Alicia Jay, Moss criticized the league for lacking representation of Black women among head coaches.

"It just seems that, like I feel in the real world, men get the benefit of being mediocre and they get all the grace in the world," Moss said.
The statement came after Jay's brutal stray at Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh, who mentored the squad to the worst record in the league this season. Marsh replaced former head tactician Teresa Weatherspoon last year.

"Women, especialy Black women, minority women, have to be twice as good to get a fraction of that grace. And it's unfair...This is a results business. The fact that the results can even still be there on paper, and it's still not enough for you to keep your job...For a league that is predominantly black women, all-women, to not having Black women representing these franchises is atrocious to me."
The Sky finished the regular season with a 10-34 record, tied with the Dallas Wings. Last season, the franchise, then led by Weatherspoon, finished 10th in the league with a 13-27 record, having played four fewer games.

Last week, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca expressed belief in Marsh, saying that there will be no coaching change despite their record.

This was a contrast from last year when Weatherspoon was fired after just one season with the Sky.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh gets candid about facing adversity in first season

Following a tumultuous year, Tyler Marsh got candid about the team's adversities, saying that he should not shake things up now as he looks to build off the positives this season.

‘‘We are all subject to go through adversity in different forms at different times — sometimes together, sometimes individually,’" he said in an interview with the Chicago Sun Times.
‘‘I can’t switch up who I am as things get tougher,’’ Marsh added.

The Sky saw numerous controversies this season, including Angel Reese's scathing comments about the team towards the end of their campaign.

Reese called for the team to be better, while criticizing the Sky's reliance on point guard Courtney Vansloot, who tore her ACL during the season, for next year.

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
