  • "Michael Jordan missed his second season too": WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's final and disheartening injury update for 2025

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 05, 2025 01:42 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

As the WNBA season came to a close, fans eagerly waited for Caitlin Clark to be cleared for her on-court return. Clark has now given an update on her status, but it is far from good news for her supporters.

On Thursday, the Indiana Fever superstar went on X to let the WNBA community know that she would not be suiting up any time soon.

"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark tweeted. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling."
Right away, fans posted their heartfelt reactions to this update.

"Your health and future is more important. Remember, the GOAT Michael Jordan missed his second season too," one fan tweeted.
In total, Clark played just 13 games for the Fever this season. She averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Though CC earned a second consecutive All-Stat selection, she was unable to play in the All-Star game itself as the injury bug had already struck her hard at the time.

Now, her team (21-20) is currently in eighth place and trying to keep in step with the Golden State Valkyries (22-18) and the Seattle Storm (22-20). At the same time, the Fever are trying to stave off the threat of the LA Sparks, who are not far behind with a 19-21 record.

"How many times have you watched WNBA games since Caitlin Clark got hurt?": Analyst gets candid on Fever guard's popularity

While Clark's teammates certainly miss her incredible play on the court, one analyst is highlighting her impact on the WNBA product itself.

On Thursday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd emphasized CC as a driving force behind the league's popularity.

"How many times have you watched WNBA games since Caitlin Clark got hurt?" Cowherd said on his show.

Cowherd went on to compare Clark to Tiger Woods; in his view, CC has been "getting people to a TV singularly" like the iconic golfer did during the height of his PGA Tour days.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
