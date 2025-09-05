"Michael Jordan missed his second season too": WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's final and disheartening injury update for 2025

As the WNBA season came to a close, fans eagerly waited for Caitlin Clark to be cleared for her on-court return. Clark has now given an update on her status, but it is far from good news for her supporters.On Thursday, the Indiana Fever superstar went on X to let the WNBA community know that she would not be suiting up any time soon.&quot;I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,&quot; Clark tweeted. &quot;I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling.&quot;Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22LINKI had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs🖤Right away, fans posted their heartfelt reactions to this update.&quot;Your health and future is more important. Remember, the GOAT Michael Jordan missed his second season too,&quot; one fan tweeted.Christopher The Warrior @TheChrisMorenoLINKYour health and future is more important. Remember, the GOAT Michael Jordan missed his second season too.Alfie (Fatty) Polly (Pedrina) Pupturds @pupturdsLINKYou have to do what is right for your body. Heal completely and come back strong for next year!Rob 🍎 Ed 🇺🇸🐈🦮🐧 @rledwa2LINKGet well girl! Looking forward to your return for the 2026 team. My WNBA season (as a spectator/fan) is also over.IDX-Texas @idxde_LINKWe love you little sis! Stay strong and get healthy. The W needs you. Now, I gotta buy more merch to cover the tears.Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKThank you for telling us you won’t be playing Caitlin. Thanks for the autograph. Come back stronger next year.Kay @DropOut_MMALINKWin it for @CaitlinClark22 , let’s rally @IndianaFeverIn total, Clark played just 13 games for the Fever this season. She averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Though CC earned a second consecutive All-Stat selection, she was unable to play in the All-Star game itself as the injury bug had already struck her hard at the time.Now, her team (21-20) is currently in eighth place and trying to keep in step with the Golden State Valkyries (22-18) and the Seattle Storm (22-20). At the same time, the Fever are trying to stave off the threat of the LA Sparks, who are not far behind with a 19-21 record.&quot;How many times have you watched WNBA games since Caitlin Clark got hurt?&quot;: Analyst gets candid on Fever guard's popularityWhile Clark's teammates certainly miss her incredible play on the court, one analyst is highlighting her impact on the WNBA product itself.On Thursday's episode of &quot;The Herd,&quot; Colin Cowherd emphasized CC as a driving force behind the league's popularity.&quot;How many times have you watched WNBA games since Caitlin Clark got hurt?&quot; Cowherd said on his show.Cowherd went on to compare Clark to Tiger Woods; in his view, CC has been &quot;getting people to a TV singularly&quot; like the iconic golfer did during the height of his PGA Tour days.