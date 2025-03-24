Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan drops 4-word reaction to $89,000 guard's off-duty glamour look in denim jeans

On Monday, WNBA star Dana Evans made waves on social media with her latest Instagram post featuring her in denim jeans. The $89,000 Las Vegas Aces guard received praise from many, including Jasmine Jordan, daughter of Michael Jordan, who commented with a four-word reaction. Currently enjoying her off-season, the former Chicago Sky player shared images from a photoshoot that showcased her modeling skills.

Sharing a post that featured seven pictures, Evans was seen donning a Calvin & Klein undergarment alongside unbuttoned denim jeans. Captioning the post with a short message of her own, the 26-year-old wrote:

"Tell me what you see in me.."

The pictures, which were taken by a handle named @Elena.pts, earned the reaction of plenty, including Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine. The 33-year-old commented on Evans' post with a four-word reaction:

"OHHH OKKKK MS MAAM 😍🔥🔥" she wrote.

Jasmine Jordan comments on Dana Evans' post on Instagram

Jasmine Jordan and Dana Evans' bond stems from the latter's deal with the Jordan brand. The former Lousiville Cardinals star signed with the company in 2022 and designed her player exclusive 'Jordan Tatum 2' sneakers in 2024.

Despite a great start to her career, as she became a WNBA champion in her first season in the league, Evans has been struggling for form in recent seasons and was dropped from the starting lineup after 12 games last term.

However, she signed a 1-year $89,000 contract extension with the Chicago Sky in 2025 but was traded to the Las Vegas Aces immediately after for two 2025 second-round picks.

Jasmine Jordan sends "Daddyoo" Michael Jordan a love-felt birthday post on Instagram

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's eldest daughter Jasmine Jordan was seen sharing a heartfelt wish to her father on his special day. Celebrating his 62nd birthday this year, Jordan received a special wish from his daughter who posted an image of the two on social media.

Sharing a picture of MJ and her on Instagram, the field representative for the Jordan Brand captioned the post with a short message for her "daddyoo":

"Nothing Like A Father’s Love • ❤️ •Happy Birthday Daddyoo 🐐," she wrote.

Jasmine Jordan is the daughter of Michael Jordan and his first wife Juanita Vanoy. The couple was married for nearly two decades before they decided to separate in 2006. Along with Jasmine, they have two sons, Jeffery and Marcus. Additionally, Michael Jordan has children from his second marriage to Yvette Prieto.

