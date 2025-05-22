Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Brad Sellers celebrates daughter Shyanne Sellers' major career milestone

Brad Sellers, a former Chicago Bulls teammate of Michael Jordan, celebrated his daughter Shyanne Sellers' major accomplishment. Sellers was recently drafted in the WNBA, but there was a more important achievement in her life more than a month later.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Brad shared several photos of his family during Shyanne's graduation on Wednesday from the University of Maryland. She went to school for four years and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication.

"It’s been a GREAT ride in College Park for @shyannesellers3 with @TerpsWBB ! From the first time our gang walked in the building…until our final day today. Thank you for the memories❤️!!!!" Brad tweeted.

Brad Sellers was teammates with Michael Jordan from 1986 to 1989. He was traded to the Seattle SuperSonics for a pick that would later become B.J. Armstrong, who was part of the first three-peat Chicago Bulls roster.

Sellers also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons before taking his talents overseas in 1993. He played in countries like Greece, France, Spain and Russia. She had four daughters named Sydney, Syarra, Shayla, and Shyanne, with his wife, Kymberly Sellers.

While Shyanne Sellers took her talents to Maryland, his father entered politics and is currently serving his third term as the mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio. Shyanne would end up getting drafted 17th overall by the Golden State Valkyries but was released before the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

Shyanne Sellers wants to make a name for herself

Shyanne Sellers wants to make a name for herself. (Photo: IMAGN)

Basketball is in her blood and family, but Shyanne Sellers didn't want to use her father's legacy to build her own. Sellers told TalkSport last month that she wants to make a name for herself without the help and influence of his former NBA player father.

"When teammates find out my dad played, they want to know why I didn’t say anything," Shyanne said. "I tell them I’m building my own story because I don’t want to be caught in his shadow. I want to write my own story."

Despite what her daughter wanted, Brad Sellers doesn't have a problem with it. He just knew that Shyanne was a special talent and loved the game. However, her desire to play is being tested after the Golden State Valkyries released her before the start of the 2025 WNBA season. She has the option to wait for a team to call or take her talents overseas.

