Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Brad Sellers marks daughter Shyanne Sellers' WNBA draft eve with special gatherings

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Brad Sellers celebrated his daughter Shyanne Sellers' WNBA draft eve with a family gathering on Sunday. The Maryland Terrapins star is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Sellers, who was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1986, shared images of the gathering on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"At dinner in Harlem, NY at PB Brasserie Steakhouse with family and friends celebrating @shyannesellers3 journey from @TerpsWBB to the @WNBA draft tomorrow night in NYC! Great to surrounded by those who have also been on the journey! We have been blessed!" the caption read.

Sellers was the eighth pick in the 1986 NBA Draft and has played for teams such as the Chicago Bulls, the Seattle Supersonics and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Monday, Shyanne will be hopeful of emulating her father as she looks to get drafted in the first round. The versatile guard has been Maryland's best player and became the first player to surpass 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

Shyanne Sellers announced her engagement ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft

Maryland Terrapins star Shyanne Sellers announced her engagement to her longtime girlfriend and former teammate Faith Masonius on Sunday.

The announcement was made a day before the 2025 WNBA Draft, where Sellers is expected to be selected in the first round. She shared multiple images on Instagram and captioned the post in two words:

"Forever & More 🤍💍," she wrote.

After a successful collegiate career with the Terrapins, the young guard is poised to take the next step. Sellers was one of 16 players invited to the WNBA draft ceremony at The Shed in New York.

