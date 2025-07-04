Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Etan Thomas hits back at Dick Vitale with facts over controversial Caitlin Clark comments

This week, former NCAA coach and longtime broadcasting legend Dick Vitale took aim at WNBA players for snubbing Caitlin Clark. In response to Clark ranking No. 9 in player votes for this year's All-Star game, Vitale posted a pair of tweets, accusing the players of being jealous of Clark.

Michael Jordan's former teammate, Etan Thomas, who now co-hosts "The Collision: Sports and Politics" podcast with Dave Zirin and Chuck Modiano, wasted no time firing back. In a tweet on Wednesday, Thomas responded to Vitale, poking holes in the NCAA broadcasting legend's case.

Thomas wrote:

"So you're pushing these savior, jealousy and ungrateful narratives too? 1, The increase in salaries & chartered planes were in negotiations in 2023. Caitlin came into the league in 2024.

"2, Caitlin only played in what 9 games and is shooting 38/29. It's wasn't a popularity contest it was a vote strictly of on court play. But hey don't let facts get in the way of your narrative."

As Thomas went on to allege in Thursday's episode of his show, there is a "certain demographic" who only follows the WNBA for one person, Clark.

The way he sees things, these people aren't there strictly for Clark because of her highlight-reel assists or her deep-range 3-pointers; they're there to use Clark as a symbol of "white supremacy."

So far, it doesn't appear as though Vitale has responded to Thomas.

Looking at the latest surrounding Caitlin Clark's lingering injury as Fever star misses fourth straight game

Given that this year's WNBA All-Star Game will be held in Indianapolis, it's no surprise that Caitlin Clark is expected to play a big part in the weekend's festivities.

Despite being the captain of one of the teams, Clark has been dealing with lower-body issues throughout much of the season. Early on, she dealt with a quad strain that forced her to the sidelines for several weeks.

Now, the 2024 Rookie of the Year is dealing with a groin strain that's caused her to miss the Indiana Fever's four most recent games.

According to coach Stephanie White, who spoke with members of the press before Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Aces, the young star has been participating in non-contact drills.

So far, however, both White and the team have yet to give any sort of a concrete timeline for Caitlin Clark's return. Additionally, it's unclear whether she will be fit to compete in the All-Star Game.

