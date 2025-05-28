Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas notes the backlash Angel Reese faces feels familiar to Kamala Harris' political battles 

On Tuesday, Angel Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 500 points and 500 rebounds. With her 13-point, 15-rebound performance in the Chicago Sky's 89-94 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, Reese surpassed Tina Charles, the 2012 MVP who spent most of her career with the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty.

Some fans took the opportunity to criticize Reese, given that she averages the most field goal attempts per game from within five feet (9.0) but is just 33.3% from that distance, a percentage worse than the next 48 players below her in field goal attempts per game from within five feet.

In defense of Reese, Michael Jordan's former teammate, Etan Thomas, took to X to congratulate her. Along with his congratulatory message, he shared a quote from his podcast, "The Collision: Sports and Politics," alleging that those who criticize the Sky forward are the same people who criticized former U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"It's interesting how a lot of the same demographic of Black Men who go out of their way to bash Angel Reese even as she sets WNBA records, are same group of Black Men who were bashing Kamala Harris," Thomas said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese takes accountability for the defense on Alyssa Thomas in Tuesday's loss

In Tuesday's Chicago Sky loss to the Phoenix Mercury, five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas logged a 10-point, 15-assist double-double. While Angel Reese out-rebounded the 2023 rebounding champ 15 to seven, Thomas' 15 assists helped the Mercury's offense thrive late-game.

Immediately following the game, Reese spoke with members of the press, taking accountability for her defense on Thomas and for allowing the veteran forward to facilitate the way she did in such a close game.

While the two sides battled back and forth for three quarters, with the Sky up 71-67 heading into the fourth, a 25-11 Mercury run stole the victory.

Reflecting on the late-game run, Reese said:

"We gotta do a better job of putting ball pressure on AT. Obviously, she had, what, 15 assists? That's on me. We stopped her scoring-wise, I feel like I stopped her scoring-wise. But I don't think I did a good job stopping her coming downhill, full head of steam, and just being able to guard her."

The game marked the first of four games that the Mercury and the Sky will play this season, with their next meeting set for June 11.

Before that, however, Angel Reese and the Sky will have a chance to secure their first win when they host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More