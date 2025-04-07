Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas throws dart at Caitlin Clark fans after Paige Bueckers' NCAA triumph

Etan Thomas, the former teammate of basketball legend Michael Jordan, trolled Caitlin Clark fans after Paige Bueckers won the NCAA championship. The UConn Huskies defeated South Carolina 82-59 on Sunday to clinch the title.

Reacting to the victory on X, Thomas revisited his past observation that Bueckers doesn't get the same recognition as Clark. He then asked fans of the Indiana Fever star if they still believe Paige Bueckers isn't as good as CC now that she is a champion:

"So when I asked why #PaigeBueckers doesn’t get the fawning over like #CaitlinClark many responded that she just wasn’t as good & not a 'generational talent.' Well now she won a championship something Caitlin Clark didn’t do. So, y’all still stand by that or is it something else ?"

Caitlin Clark is widely regarded as one of the greatest college basketball players of all time. She holds numerous records, including the all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's basketball.

However, the Iowa State graduate ultimately didn't win a championship during her college career, which some hold against her. Bueckers, on the other hand, capped off a historic career this year with a national championship while becoming the fastest UConn player to reach 2,000 points.

Etan Thomas claims Paige Bueckers doesn't get praise like Caitlin Clark because she supports black athletes

Etan Thomas also claimed that the recognition given to Caitlin Clark hasn't been extended in the same way to Paige Bueckers because the latter 'celebrates and honors black women' more.

The 47-year-old former NBA star said the following in a March article published by The Guardian. He wrote about the reception given to both players while praising Bueckers:

"Perhaps it’s because, unlike Clark, Bueckers has always been outspoken about issues off the court. At the 2021 ESPYs, Bueckers was named the college athlete of the year. She used her acceptance speech to celebrate and honor Black women in particular.

"Bueckers is a special player and deserves every ounce of praise and respect both on and off the court. But if she does end up winning a championship, and still doesn’t receive the praise given to Clark, you’ll know why."

Paige Bueckers is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. It will be interesting to see what kind of reception she will get from fans in the league.

