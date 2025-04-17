Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper sends major request to WNBA after Paige Bueckers' $350,000 move

Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper, has requested that the WNBA be involved in some of their meetings. On Tuesday, Harper called out the league on X (formerly Twitter), asking to be a part of the meetings. The five-time champion posted on the social media platform after a report about Paige Bueckers.

The top pick of the 2025 draft signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled on Sunday, ESPN's Kendra Andrews confirmed. Front Office Sports revealed that Bueckers is expected to earn more than $350k in her first year with the 3-on-3 league.

This has caught significant attention from fans and the media. Her contract with the new basketball league would pay more than what she's expected to earn in her four-year, rookie contract, which is worth $348k.

A fan brought it up and pointed out how the league was mismanaged, considering how other rival leagues generate income. Harper recognized what the fan said but explained that players don't have anywhere to go but to the WNBA.

"Some yes for sure but where do they go if it’s no WNBA!" Harper replied.

Following that, he called out the league and said he'd welcome an invitation to be included in the meetings.

"@WNBA I would love to get an invite to your league meetings…" Harper posted.

Money has always been one of the biggest topics in the league. Athletes constantly demand to be paid more, but there hasn't been much attention on women's basketball for a few years.

How much will Bueckers make in her first season in the WNBA?

Rookies aren't expected to make a ton of money during the first couple of years of their careers. Even the top picks, such as Bueckers, aren't expected to make a fortune in their first contracts with the WNBA.

With that, let's look at how much the top prospect will make in her first deal.

Bueckers has a four-year, $348,198 rookie-scale contract. The annual base salary she'll receive in her first season will be $78,831. Throughout the four years, it will gradually increase. In her sophomore year, the Wings prospect will earn $80,408. The third-year profits of $88,449 come next.

In the final year of her contract, the Wings have a team option to exercise and allow Bueckers to earn $100,510.

Rookies who are selected within the top four have similar rookie contracts. However, players who were drafted from the fifth to the eighth pick will earn less, with a starting salary of $75,643 in the first year.

Picks nine through 12 have a base salary of $72,455 in the first year. Second round picks will net an annual earning of $69,267 in the first year. The lowest a WNBA rookie can earn is $66,079. That happens when players are selected in the third round.

