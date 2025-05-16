Michael Jordan’s personal touch wins over Napheesa Collier in massive career move

After spending the last five years with Nike, Napheesa Collier found herself as a free agent in the sneaker world. Following a meaningful interaction with an NBA icon, the Minnesota Lynx star has opted to join a new brand.

Moving forward, Collier will be partnering with the Jordan brand. When it came to this decision, Michael Jordan played a major role.

When the Jordan brand held its meeting with Napheesa Collier to pitch to her, MJ himself was in attendance. This was big for her, as she feels the Chicago Bulls legend doesn't need to be bothered with stuff like this anymore. Seeing how much he cared about her joining the brand was a driving force in her making the switch.

“It’s his brand but he doesn’t need to be on the ground doing these things,” Collier said. “So, for him to come to the meeting and do that was really meaningful. It was awesome.”

Coming off a successful first season of Unrivaled, things keep looking up for Napheesa Collier. Moving forward, she'll now be donning one of the most iconic brands in sports in the prime of her career. With the start of the WNBA season just around the corner, fans don't have to wait long to see Collier in the Jumpman logo.

Napheesa Collier speaks on future with Jordan brand and potential signature shoe

Napheesa Collier might have switched brands this time around, but rival companies shouldn't wait around hoping for her to do it again. While speaking on joining the prestigious Jordan brand, she claimed it's a partnership she hopes carries on through the rest of her playing career.

“This is a partnership that I want to have for the rest of my career,” Collier said.

With the WNBA seeing a consistent rise in popularity in recent years, star players have started to get their own signature shoe. Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson is the latest to do, with Sabrina Ionescu being another notable name.

Seeing that she's opted to join a new brand, Napheesa Collier was hit with the question of if a signature shoe is in her future. The four-time All-Star left people in suspense, opting not to give a straight answer.

“You’ll have to stay tuned,” Collier said.

In the meantime, Collier will look to keep cementing herself as one of the top stars of her generation. Fresh off arguably the best year of her career, the versatile forward is tasked with getting the Lynx back to the WNBA Finals.

