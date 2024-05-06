"Might have to box bro": Caitlin Clark's boyfriend fires back at a fan with witty jab over marriage joke

Caitlin Clark has become one of the most popular women's basketball players today and her legion of fans continues to grow as she enters the professional ranks. With the attention that she is getting, it is quite natural that there are some men wooing her but may not know that her boyfriend is checking the comments section.

In Caitlin Clark's recent post on the social media platform Instagram, she showed pictures of her first game with the Indiana Fever against the Dallas Wings. A fan with the user handle 'collinmeadows_' posted a comment on the post that garnered attention from Clark's boyfriend.

"We're married she just doesn't know it," said collinmeadows_.

With all the comments of endearment to Caitlin Clark, her real-life boyfriend Connor McCaffery made a reply that garnered numerous likes and comments.

"Might have to box bro," posts McCaffrey.

Who is Connor McCaffery? Caitlin Clark's boyfriend

Caitlin Clark is currently in a relationship and her social media shares some pictures of her along with Connor McCaffrey. For those who do not know who the Indiana Fever rookie's boyfriend is, McCaffrey also shares her passion for basketball and was part of the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball program as a player.

The couple has been together since April 2023 but they kept their relationship private until they made it known four months later. Back in January 2024, Clark celebrated her 22nd birthday and McCaffrey declared his love through a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Connor McCaffery is currently employed as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers after graduating from the University of Iowa in May 2023. His basketball roots came from Fran McCaffery, the head coach at the University of Iowa.

For now, coaching has been the path chosen for McCaffery to continue living his passion alongside her girlfriend, Caitlin Clark.

“It’s a way in. It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do," said Connor in a report by People.com.

In his senior year with the Hawkeyes, McCaffery had his best game against the Wisconsin Herd back on December 11, 2023. He was able to tally a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds while also chipping in five assists, three steals and two triples. His averages after the 2022-23 season were at 6.5 poiints, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

Aside from basketball, McCaffery also took a dip into playing baseball before shifting sports in college. His baseball career took a turn after injuries and COVID-19 pandemic interrupted his growth in the sport.