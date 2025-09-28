"Might as well play Caitlin Clark and suit her up with football pads" - WNBA fans react as Fever battles 6 player injury setback for Game 4 vs Aces

The Indiana Fever are in a tough situation as the injury plague affecting their roster has ultimately caught up to them. On Saturday, the Fever's X account shared the injury report ahead of their Game 4 clash against the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals series.Indy started the series strong by stealing Game 1 Sept. 21. However, they lost the next two games and now face a win-or-go-home situation for the upcoming matchup on Sunday.According to the injury report, Indiana is down six players for Game 4. The report includes the franchise's superstar, Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined for the rest of the season with a right groin injury.The fans swarmed the post's comments section with their opinions on the injury-plagued roster.&quot;Might as well play CC and suit her up with football pads at the pace this trash league is going with injuries,&quot; oen fan said.Haggis101 @TheGreatHaggisLINKMight as well play CC and suit her up with football pads at the pace this trash league is going with injuries.&quot;Just cancel the game and move on. Y’all can’t win. Missed too many easy layups and free throws. Kelsey Mitchell is choke artist when she get cc treatment. Alliyah Boston is a bust without CC,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Why the f**k even play? Shut it down, Tell everyone to go home, and give it all to the ACES,&quot; another fan said.A few fans questioned Damiris Dantas' status. She has been in concussion protocol since the playoffs started. She last played in the Fever's final regular season game against the Minnesota Lynx on Sept. 9, which ended in an 83-72 win for Indiana.&quot;Has Dantas been in concussion protocol since before the Atlanta series?&quot; one fan asked.&quot;That's the longest concussion of all time,&quot; another fan said.&quot;What the hell did you all do to dantas? My god. What an incompetent franchise,&quot; another fan said.Indiana Fever faces a do-or-die situation against Aces in the playoff stageThe Indiana Fever are in a do-or-die situation in the semifinal series against the Aces in Sunday's game. The Aces command a 2-1 lead in the series, and coach Stephanie White will have to come up with a solid game plan to make the most out of her available roster.The biggest task at White's hand would be to find a way to neutralize A'ja Wilson. The reigning MVP single-handedly dominated Indiana in Game 2 and Game 3. She made scoring difficult for the Fever players with her defense and broke through their defenses during attacking possessions.Another important task at hand for White would be to find a way to enable Kelsey Mitchell. The star guard was a key player in securing Game 1 of the semi-finals series. However, ever since that game, she has been heavily guarded and unable to deliver as usual.Fever need to play around her and get her free as she is the only reliable and consistent scoring outlet on their roster.