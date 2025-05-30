  • home icon
  • Minnesota Lynx announce alarming injury update on Napheesa Collier ahead of showdown vs Mercury

Minnesota Lynx announce alarming injury update on Napheesa Collier ahead of showdown vs Mercury

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 30, 2025 12:30 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx announce alarming injury update on Napheesa Collier ahead of showdown vs Mercury. (Image Source: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury are set to square off in a Western Conference clash on Friday, but the Lynx may be without their star player. Ahead of the matchup, Minnesota delivered a concerning update on Napheesa Collier, listing the early-season MVP frontrunner as questionable due to a knee injury.

Collier was on the court for the Lynx’s 82–77 victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday and turned in a stellar all-around performance. She posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while also adding five assists, five steals and two blocks, making a major impact on both ends of the floor.

It’s still unclear when the injury occurred, whether it happened during the game against Seattle or in a subsequent practice. Regardless, fans are hoping the setback is minor and that Collier will be able to return in time for Friday’s game, especially given the high level she’s been playing at this season.

Just two weeks into the season, Napheesa Collier has already established herself as a frontrunner in the MVP race. Her exceptional production through the first five games has not only been eye-popping statistically but has also translated into key wins for the Minnesota Lynx, who are 5-0 and occupy top spot in the conference standings.

The four-time All-Star currently leads the WNBA in scoring, averaging an impressive 26.8 points per game on 52.7% shooting from the field, including a sharp 43.8% from 3-point range. Collier is also stuffing the stat sheet across the board, contributing 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury game will take place on Friday, May 30, at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Lynx vs. Mercury game will be telecast live on ION and while WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will live stream the game.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

