WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Top 5 candidates ft. Napheesa Collier (Week 2)

Napheesa Collier remained at No. 1 in this week's WNBA MVP ladder race after the Minnesota Lynx continued their undefeated start to the season. Collier also overtook Caitlin Clark as the favorite to win the award due to the Indiana Fever's injury.

Clark is set to miss the next two weeks because of a left quad strain, the same quad injury that kept her out of the Fever's first preseason game. She'll likely move down in the next two weeks, while players such as A'ja Wilson, Brittney Sykes, Kelsey Plum, Satou Sabally, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Aliyah Boston are likely to take advantage.

Let's look at this week's WNBA MVP rankings, presented by Sportskeeda.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 2

#5 - Kelsey Plum | Guard | Los Angeles Sparks

Kelsey Plum | Guard | Los Angeles Sparks. (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 1 Ranking - NR

Games Played (Week 2) - 3 GP (1 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 2) - 23.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 5.7 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 24.8 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 5.6 APG, 2.4 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Kelsey Plum has been fantastic in her first season with the LA Sparks. Plum got a fresh start in her home state following a rough campaign in Las Vegas, mainly due to some personal problems off the court.

In Week 2, Plum led the Sparks to their second win of the season, snapping the team's three-game losing streak. She enters the Top 5 of the WNBA MVP race, while also increasing her betting odds of taking it home.

#4 - Brittney Sykes | Guard | Washington Mystics

Brittney Sykes | Guard | Washington Mystics (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 1 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 2) - 2 GP (0 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 2) - 20.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 22.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG

The majority of betting platforms don't rank Brittney Sykes in their WNBA MVP odds. Sykes is having the best season of her career, though it's too early to tell if she can continue to produce at a high level for the Washington Mystics.

Sykes had a 30-point effort in the loss to the Golden State Valkyries in Week 2. However, she moved down to fourth in the WNBA MVP ladder race after an abysmal 1-for-13 shooting night in their 68-62 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

#3 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 1 Ranking - No. 5

Games Played (Week 2) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 2) - 17.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.7 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.3 BPG

The reigning WNBA MVP climbed to the third spot in this week's ladder race despite a couple of subpar performances. A'ja Wilson remains the most important player for the Las Vegas Aces, though their loss to the Seattle Storm is a cause for concern.

Wilson hasn't been dominating like she was last season, but she definitely could turn it up. She has to if she wants to take advantage of Caitlin Clark's injury and close the gap on Napheesa Collier.

#2 - Caitlin Clark | Guard | Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark | Guard | Indiana Fever (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 1 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 2) - 3 GP (1 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 2) - 18.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 9.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Caitlin Clark didn't have the best week, but she moved to the second spot in the WNBA MVP ladder race. Clark dropped two double-doubles in the Indiana Fever's three games in Week 2. Her shooting became inconsistent, though it had something to do with the defense focusing on her.

Clark's injury is expected to set her back in the WNBA MVP race, and she is likely to be absent for the next two weeks. It will be interesting to see if Aliyah Boston takes over and gets a spot in the top five.

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 1 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 2) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 2) - 30.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.5 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 29.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Napheesa Collier has been the best player in the WNBA in the first two weeks of the season. Collier has been dominant on both ends of the floor, which is the main reason why the Minnesota Lynx are still undefeated at 4-0.

Last year's WNBA MVP runner-up is also doing all of it without the Lynx's best player, Kayla McBride, who has been out due to personal reasons. Collier should remain the favorite to win the award, especially if the Lynx finish with one of the best records in the league.

