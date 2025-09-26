The Minnesota Lynx will square off against the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the ongoing WNBA semifinals on Friday. Ahead of the pivotal contest, there were genuine concerns about the health of superstar Napheesa Collier and key bench player Natisha Hiedeman.There was some online speculation that Collier and Hiedeman, who is on a $135,000 contract, were sick or dealing with injuries. Once the Lynx released their injury report, all concerns were put to rest, as neither player was named on the report. It was made clear that both will suit up for Game 3, barring any last-minute setbacks.Meanwhile, the Lynx will continue to be without DiJonai Carrington, who has been ruled out for the season after suffering a left foot injury in the first round against the Golden State Valkyries.Both Collier and Hiedeman were active in Game 2, a contest in which Minnesota blew a 20-point lead in the third quarter and ultimately lost in overtime. Despite playing at home and having all its firepower available, the Lynx couldn’t hold off the Mercury.In 38 minutes, Napheesa Collier scored 24 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out one assist and recorded three steals and two blocks while shooting 10 of 22 from the floor. Despite her all-around contribution, the Lynx still fell short.On the other hand, Natisha Hiedeman had a quiet outing, playing just under 15 minutes and failing to attempt a single shot. She finished with only one rebound and one assist.How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury Game 3? (Sep. 26, 2025 WNBA Playoffs)The Game 3 between the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury will take place on Friday, Sep. 26, at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).The Lynx vs. Mercury game will be telecast live in ESPN and live streaming will be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).