  Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Published Aug 23, 2025 00:27 GMT
Indiana Fever v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
The Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever battled on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever battled on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, the league-leading Lynx (28-7) are on a two-game losing skid. They are on the second night of back-to-back. They lost 75-73 to the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. On the other hand, the Fever is No. 6 with a 19-16 record. They aim for a second straight win.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captains both missed the game due to injuries. Minnesota's Napheesa Collier has an ankle injury, while Indiana's Caitlin Clark has been dealing with a groin issue.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull182112007-103-51-15
Natasha Howard43120002-50-00-0-4
Aliyah Boston33220201-10-01-2-2
Kelsey Mitchell130310103-93-44-6-4
Odyssey Sims21411001-30-10-02
Shey Peddy90200203-33-30-06
Brianna Turner04210000-00-00-03
Damiris Dantas31000001-11-10-04
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Chloe BibbyDNP----------
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Sydney ColsonDNP----------
Sophie CunninghamDNP----------
Aari McDonaldDNP----------
Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton33001001-41-30-02
Alanna Smith01130200-00-00-20
Jessica Shepard1191000005-60-01-4-2
Kayla McBride161211005-83-43-32
Courtney Williams03110000-40-20-0-9
DiJonai Carrington40111102-40-10-0-8
Natisha Hiedeman101000104-51-11-17
Maria Kliundikova63100003-60-00-1-2
Napheesa CollierDNP----------
Anastasiia Olairi KosuDNP----------
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Camryn TaylorDNP----------
Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 27-22 lead over the Minnesota Lynx at the end of the opening quarter. The Fever led by as many as 12 in the first half, but the Lynx came back. At the break, Indiana held a slim two-point advantage (52-50).

Lexie Hull already scored a season-high 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, in the first half. Kelsey Mitchell added 13 points and three assists on 3-for-9 shooting (3-for-4 on 3-pointers). Shey Peddy chipped in nine points (3-for-3 from 3-point range) off the bench.

Kayla McBride led Minnesota in the first half with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Jessica Shepard added 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds on 5-for-6 shooting, while Natisha Hiedeman scored 10 points (4-for-5 shooting) off the bench.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.



