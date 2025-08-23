Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever battled on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, the league-leading Lynx (28-7) are on a two-game losing skid. They are on the second night of back-to-back. They lost 75-73 to the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. On the other hand, the Fever is No. 6 with a 19-16 record. They aim for a second straight win.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captains both missed the game due to injuries. Minnesota's Napheesa Collier has an ankle injury, while Indiana's Caitlin Clark has been dealing with a groin issue.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hul l 18 2 1 1 2 0 0 7-10 3-5 1-1 5 Natasha Howard 4 3 1 2 0 0 0 2-5 0-0 0-0 -4 Aliyah Boston 3 3 2 2 0 2 0 1-1 0-0 1-2 -2 Kelsey Mitchell 13 0 3 1 0 1 0 3-9 3-4 4-6 -4 Odyssey Sims 2 1 4 1 1 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 2 Shey Peddy 9 0 2 0 0 2 0 3-3 3-3 0-0 6 Brianna Turner 0 4 2 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Damiris Dantas 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 4 Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Chloe Bibby DNP - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sydney Colson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sophie Cunningham DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aari McDonald DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bridget Carleton 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 2 Alanna Smith 0 1 1 3 0 2 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 Jessica Shepard 11 9 10 0 0 0 0 5-6 0-0 1-4 -2 Kayla McBride 16 1 2 1 1 0 0 5-8 3-4 3-3 2 Courtney Williams 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0-4 0-2 0-0 -9 DiJonai Carrington 4 0 1 1 1 1 0 2-4 0-1 0-0 -8 Natisha Hiedeman 10 1 0 0 0 1 0 4-5 1-1 1-1 7 Maria Kliundikova 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 3-6 0-0 0-1 -2 Napheesa Collier DNP - - - - - - - - - - Anastasiia Olairi Kosu DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - - Camryn Taylor DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 27-22 lead over the Minnesota Lynx at the end of the opening quarter. The Fever led by as many as 12 in the first half, but the Lynx came back. At the break, Indiana held a slim two-point advantage (52-50).

Lexie Hull already scored a season-high 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, in the first half. Kelsey Mitchell added 13 points and three assists on 3-for-9 shooting (3-for-4 on 3-pointers). Shey Peddy chipped in nine points (3-for-3 from 3-point range) off the bench.

Kayla McBride led Minnesota in the first half with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Jessica Shepard added 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds on 5-for-6 shooting, while Natisha Hiedeman scored 10 points (4-for-5 shooting) off the bench.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

