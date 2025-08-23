Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 22 | 2025 WNBA Season
The Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever battled on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Ad
Coming into the game, the league-leading Lynx (28-7) are on a two-game losing skid. They are on the second night of back-to-back. They lost 75-73 to the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. On the other hand, the Fever is No. 6 with a 19-16 record. They aim for a second straight win.
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captains both missed the game due to injuries. Minnesota's Napheesa Collier has an ankle injury, while Indiana's Caitlin Clark has been dealing with a groin issue.
Ad
Trending
Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Lexie Hull
18
2
1
1
2
0
0
7-10
3-5
1-1
5
Natasha Howard
4
3
1
2
0
0
0
2-5
0-0
0-0
-4
Aliyah Boston
3
3
2
2
0
2
0
1-1
0-0
1-2
-2
Kelsey Mitchell
13
0
3
1
0
1
0
3-9
3-4
4-6
-4
Odyssey Sims
2
1
4
1
1
0
0
1-3
0-1
0-0
2
Shey Peddy
9
0
2
0
0
2
0
3-3
3-3
0-0
6
Brianna Turner
0
4
2
1
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
3
Damiris Dantas
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
1-1
0-0
4
Makayla Timpson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chloe Bibby
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Caitlin Clark
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sydney Colson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sophie Cunningham
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aari McDonald
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Bridget Carleton
3
3
0
0
1
0
0
1-4
1-3
0-0
2
Alanna Smith
0
1
1
3
0
2
0
0-0
0-0
0-2
0
Jessica Shepard
11
9
10
0
0
0
0
5-6
0-0
1-4
-2
Kayla McBride
16
1
2
1
1
0
0
5-8
3-4
3-3
2
Courtney Williams
0
3
1
1
0
0
0
0-4
0-2
0-0
-9
DiJonai Carrington
4
0
1
1
1
1
0
2-4
0-1
0-0
-8
Natisha Hiedeman
10
1
0
0
0
1
0
4-5
1-1
1-1
7
Maria Kliundikova
6
3
1
0
0
0
0
3-6
0-0
0-1
-2
Napheesa Collier
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jaylyn Sherrod
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Camryn Taylor
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever game summary
The Indiana Fever had a 27-22 lead over the Minnesota Lynx at the end of the opening quarter. The Fever led by as many as 12 in the first half, but the Lynx came back. At the break, Indiana held a slim two-point advantage (52-50).
Lexie Hull already scored a season-high 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, in the first half. Kelsey Mitchell added 13 points and three assists on 3-for-9 shooting (3-for-4 on 3-pointers). Shey Peddy chipped in nine points (3-for-3 from 3-point range) off the bench.
Ad
Kayla McBride led Minnesota in the first half with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Jessica Shepard added 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds on 5-for-6 shooting, while Natisha Hiedeman scored 10 points (4-for-5 shooting) off the bench.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.