Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 5 | 2024 WNBA Season

The LA Sparks host the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. This is the second WNBA game of the day.

The Lynx have been on a roll, leading the Western Conference with a 6-2 recprd. They are coming off back-to-back wins against the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury.

Meanwhile, the young and retooled LA Sparks have suffered back-to-back losses to the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury. They will avoid losing three on the trot for the first time this season

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Injuries for June 5

Diamond Miller is still out with a knee injury for the Lynx, and there's still no timeline for her return since undergoing surgery. The rest of the team is healthy and ready to go against the Sparks.

After having a concussion, Layshia Clarendon is still questionable to play for the Sparks and will be a game-time decision. Azura Stevens is still not with the team and is expected to be out until mid-June due to an undisclosed reason.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 5

With Diamond Miller out, the Lynx has gone with Kalya McBride and Courtney Williams for their starting backcourt.

Italian player Cecilia Zandalasini has had the most minutes off the bench, while Dorka Johasz gets to rotate with the bigs. Napheesa Collier leads the frontcourt, and is joined by Bridget Charleton and Alana Smith.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Courtney Williams Natisha Hiedeman Oliviaa Epoupa Shooting Guard Kayla McBride Cecilia Zandalasini *Diamond Miller Small Forward Bridget Charleton Sika Cone Power Forward Napheesa Collier Alissa Pili Center Alana Smith Dorka Juhasz

Cameron Brink has teamed up with Dearica Hambry to beef up the size in the frontcourt along with fellow rookie Rickea Jackson.

Kia Nurse and Lexie Brown form the starting backcourt, with Aari McDonald the first option off the bench. Stephani Talbot has worked as a combo forward for the Sparks, bringing some flexibility on the forward rotation.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Kia Nurse Aari McDonald Zia Cooke Shooting Guard Lexie Brown Rae Burrell *Layshia Clarendon Small Forward Rickea Jackson *Azura Stephens Power Forward Cameron Brink Stephanie Talbot Center Dearica Hamby Li Yueru

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks?

The live television broadcast of the Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks game will begin at 10 p.m., and it can be seen through the Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports North Extra feeds. For those who prefer to watch via online live stream, WNBA League Pass subscription is a popular choice.