Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score for Aug.10 | 2025 WNBA season
The Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty game was one of the five games scheduled on Sunday, Aug. 10. It was the second time that two of the best teams met this season; however, both took the court without their top players. The Lynx's Napheesa Collier and Liberty's Breanna Stewart were listed as out with injuries.
Ad
Lynx's Courtney Williams (8 pts), Jessica Shepard and Kayla McBride (6 pts each) handled most of their team's offensive responsibilities in Collier's absence, as both teams kept the game tightly contested in the opening quarter. On the other hand, the Liberty's Natasha Cloud (6pts) and Emma Meesseman (5 pts) headed their offense. The Lynx led the first quarter by 25-24.
Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty player stats and box score
New York Liberty player stats and box score
Ad
Trending
Player
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
TO
PF
Leonie Fiebich
3
0
0
0
1
Emma Meesseman
4
2
2
0
0
Jonquel Jones
5
2
3
0
0
Sabrina Ionescu
2
1
2
0
0
Natasha Cloud
6
0
0
0
1
Kennedy Burke
4
0
0
0
0
Rebekah Gardner
0
1
0
Isabelle Harrison
0
Marine Johannès
Ad
Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
TO
PF
Bridget Carleton
3
0
0
0
1
Alanna Smith
0
3
3
0
0
Jessica Shepard
6
3
3
0
0
Kayla McBride
6
0
0
0
0
Courtney Williams
8
2
2
0
1
DiJonai Carrington
0
1
1
0
Natisha Hiedeman
Maria Kliundikova
Napheesa Collier
This article will be updated throughout and after the game.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Nandjee Ranjan
Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.
Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.
With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.
During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.