Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score for Aug.10 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty game was one of the five games scheduled on Sunday, Aug. 10. It was the second time that two of the best teams met this season; however, both took the court without their top players. The Lynx's Napheesa Collier and Liberty's Breanna Stewart were listed as out with injuries.

Ad

Lynx's Courtney Williams (8 pts), Jessica Shepard and Kayla McBride (6 pts each) handled most of their team's offensive responsibilities in Collier's absence, as both teams kept the game tightly contested in the opening quarter. On the other hand, the Liberty's Natasha Cloud (6pts) and Emma Meesseman (5 pts) headed their offense. The Lynx led the first quarter by 25-24.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST BLK TO PF Leonie Fiebich 3 0 0 0 1 Emma Meesseman 4 2 2 0 0 Jonquel Jones 5 2 3 0 0 Sabrina Ionescu 2 1 2 0 0 Natasha Cloud 6 0 0 0 1 Kennedy Burke 4 0 0 0 0 Rebekah Gardner 0 1 0 Isabelle Harrison 0 Marine Johannès

Ad

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST BLK TO PF Bridget Carleton 3 0 0 0 1 Alanna Smith 0 3 3 0 0 Jessica Shepard 6 3 3 0 0 Kayla McBride 6 0 0 0 0 Courtney Williams 8 2 2 0 1 DiJonai Carrington 0 1 1 0 Natisha Hiedeman Maria Kliundikova Napheesa Collier

This article will be updated throughout and after the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More